‘Big Brother 19’ Josh Remains Safe No Matter What He Does, Mark Is Losing The Support Of His Allies

Things change fast in the Big Brother 19 house, shifting the target from the back of one player to another. Josh Martinez, however, seems to never keep the target on for long. With all the controversy around him, how does this keep happening? After an incident with Josh, Mark Jansen seems to be on the verge of losing the safety of his alliance.

Week 1 Josh had a meltdown. He screamed at Megan Lowder, accusing her of being sneaky and eavesdropping on everyone in the house. After hours of drama and the blame-game, Megan eventually self-evicted and ended her opportunity to compete in Big Brother 19. On top of being the initiator of the drama with Megan, Josh had taken a golden apple to have safety for the week at the expense of his teammates. Everyone let it go. Josh recovered unscathed from the incident, and no one targeted him for eviction. In fact, several of the Big Brother houseguests talked him down as he was going through an emotional time adjusting to being away from home for the first time.

Josh next drew attention to himself when he snuck a peek at Raven in the shower. Though he denied the accusation, the Big Brother cameras caught it all. Josh played Peeping Tom and violated the privacy of his housemate. He even had a long talk with Dominique about it, who reminded him that cameras see it all. Josh continued to deny he did something so awful and refuses to own his bad behavior. Big Brother has not brought it up or administered any punishment for such a serious violation of privacy and trust.

According to Big Brother Network, yesterday there was a ton of drama over Josh welching on a bet. Mark decided it was a good idea to throw the concoction on him that he was supposed to drink, after losing a pool game. Mark tried to apologize later, but Josh wasn’t having it. Now, Mark’s allies, including showmance Elena, are second guessing themselves for hooking up with him. Elena told Mark that she didn’t think they would work out, but he just didn’t want to hear it. Again, Josh is not being seen as a problem, and no target is on him as a result of the entire incident that went way too far.

With the Battle Back coming this Friday, Mark’s former alliance member Cody may have a shot of returning to the Big Brother house. Even he, however, has decided to target Mark. At the Candy Crush HOH competition, Mark was joining other houseguests in supporting Paul’s HOH win. Cody took notice and felt betrayed, so he said he plans to go after his former ally and try to align with Paul if he does return to the game.

Things are crazy year after year in the Big Brother house. The drama and pressure that comes from being locked in with total strangers can get intense. Does this excuse some of Josh’s behavior? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

