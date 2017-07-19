Ashley Graham And Doutzen Kroes Pose Totally Nude For ‘Love Magazine’

Ashley Graham and Doutzen Kroes are posing totally nude for the latest issue of Love Magazine.

The models showed off a whole lot of skin inside the pages of the fashion, style, and culture magazine after snaps from their respective nude photo shoots were posted to social media this week.

Doutzen’s NSFW nude snap was the first to be posted online after the magazine gave fans a tease of the Victoria’s Secret model getting totally naked as she sat with her back to the camera.

“The inimitable @Doutzen, fresh from her silver screen debut as a spear-toting warrior in Wonder Woman. #lovedup,” Love captioned the black and white photo of the star which was uploaded to the magazine’s official Instagram account on July 19.

The snap featured Kroes in the nude but covering her body by facing away from the camera and bending her knees while showing off her back.

Makeup artist Hung Vanngo then posted another shot from the publication’s recent nude feature that showed Ashley Graham posing completely naked while facing the photographer with strategic hand placements to cover her body.

The NSFW photo of Ashley featured the stunning plus-size model sitting on a chair as she crossed her legs to maintain her dignity.

Graham put a serious amount of skin on display in the recently published photo and proved she certainly isn’t afraid to bare all. She covered her breasts with her arm while a trench coat was draped over Ashley’s back.

Graham also proudly showed off her figure and her hip tattoo in the snap.

Both Kroes and Graham’s nude images were taken by legendary photographer Patrick Demarchelier. It’s thought that they’re featured in the August issue, dubbed #Love18, which is set to hit newsstands this month.

Nicole Kidman is the issue’s cover star and can be spotted on the cover flaunting a whole lot of skin of her own after Ashley and Doutzen stripped down inside.

Although Nicole isn’t following Ashley and Doutzen’s lead and posing nude, the Big Little Lies actress did sport a tiny red swimsuit and donned a cowboy hat, possibly as a nod to her country music star husband Keith Urban, which made it one of her most risqué shoots to date.

But while Kidman is wearing a few more clothes on the cover than Doutzen and Ashley are wearing inside the pages of the fashion-and-style bi-monthly, the star still admitted that she actually partially regretted striping down to the tiny red bathing suit for the cover.

“I thought about this shoot afterwards. I was like, what was I doing?” Kidman joked shortly after posing for the risqué shoot, revealing that she felt she had “lost my mind” by showing off so much skin just days after turning 50-years-old.

“How are the shots? Do they look crazy?” she asked of the close-to-nude photo that covers the publication, which features Ashely and Doutzen totally naked inside.

What do you think Ashley Graham and Doutzen Kroes stripping down and posing nude while Nicole Kidman showed off a whole lot of skin of her own for the latest issue of Love Magazine?

[Featured Image by Cindy Ord/Getty Images and Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]