‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Are Mariah And Tessa Moving Toward A Same-Sex Relationship?

Young and the Restless spoilers state that the show could be preparing to feature a same-sex relationship. Viewers have observed the growing bond between Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks), but there were no reasons at the onset to suspect that the budding friendship between the two had any romantic implications. However, what had appeared to be an entirely platonic relationship continues to deepen, and more viewers are speculating that the relationship could progress to a lesbian involvement.

The first signs that there could be more to the growing friendship between Tessa and Mariah than just a platonic bond between two women came when they began spending more and more time together, as Celeb Dirty Laundry observed. During Thursday’s episode, the deep connection between the women became obvious, leading some fans to suggest that The Young and the Restless might take their relationship beyond the platonic level.

However, because The Young and the Restless has so far avoided exploring the subject of same-sex relationships, some viewers doubted that the show intended to use the two characters to inject the novelty of a lesbian pairing into the storyline.

Despite lingering doubts, and despite the fact that The Young and the Restless has not confirmed it, some fans are convinced the show could be gearing up to feature its first same-sex couple.

A reason why The Young and the Restless might not shy away from exploring the subject of a romantic same-sex relationship is that there are precedents for soap storylines including non-heterosexual individuals and relationships.

Days of Our Lives has featured multiple gay characters. The Bold and the Beautiful has explored the subject of transgenderism, while General Hospital explored the subject of bisexuality through Kristina Davis-Corinthos (Lexi Ainsworth) and her professor, Parker Forsyth (Ashley Jones). Thus, The Young and the Restless wouldn’t be blazing a trail by featuring a lesbian couple.

Some fans have pointed out that Mariah would be an appropriate choice if The Young and the Restless decides to introduce a same-sex couple. She has gone through a number of failed heterosexual relationships in the past, including her unsatisfactory sexual encounter with Kevin Fisher (Greg Rikaart) after Mariah seduced him. Kevin and Mariah spent a night together, but both later agreed that they did not enjoy the sex and chose to remain just friends.

However, Mariah is currently in a relationship Devon (Bryton James), and it would likely require a break-up with Devon, when he resumes his relationship with her arch-rival Hilary (Mishael Morgan), to eventually drive Mariah deeper into her relationship with Tessa. Many fans have expressed doubt that Mariah and Devon have a future together.

Similarly, Tessa does not appear to have a satisfactory relationship with Noah (Robert Adamson).

If Mariah and Tessa are destined to end up in a same-sex relationship, expect them to struggle to deny their mutual feelings until the dam breaks in a climactic scene.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]