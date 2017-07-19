Andrew Garfield Clarifies His Comment That He’s A ‘Gay Man Without The Physical Act’

Andrew Garfield previously came under fire for stating that he’s pretty much “a gay man without the physical act.” The actor, who is starring in London’s Angels in America, stated that he had seen every episode of RuPaul’s drag race and is pretty much a gay man at the moment, but he later clarified that he’s “not a gay man.”

The star took to BBC to clarify what he meant, saying his words were totally taken out of context.

“That discussion was about this play and how deeply grateful I am that I get to work on something so profound. It’s a love letter to the LGBTQ community. We were talking about, ‘How do you prepare for something so important and so big?’ and I was basically saying, ‘I dive in as fully as I possibly can.'”

He also stated that he wants to keep serving the LGBTQ community as much as he can and that he has immersed himself in gay culture in order to play the best role he is able to in Angels in America. He also said that he hoped he was able to do justice to the community as he played the iconic role and that his performance helps them in some way.

The 33-year-old actor, who has been linked to Emma Stone, is hoping that he doesn’t offend the LGBTQ community in any way by his comments, although he did receive plenty of backlash for it.

While Andrew Garfield is currently starring in the London production of Angels in America,it will make its film debut internationally so people all over the world can see the stage production. It will take place as a one-time event tomorrow, but the show may be released later on iTunes or other devices to allow more people to see the production.

The play, which takes place in the 1980s and deals with the AIDS crisis of the era, is still very relevant today, according to Andrew Garfield and those involved with the production. Andrew Garfield stated that doing this role every day, which he has been playing since June, is one of his most meaningful acting experiences to date.

Andrew Garfield also noted that the play mirrors current American politics, saying that anyone who is not a straight white male has been severely let down by the government and the White House.

He also said that many people have been telling him off the record how much the play means to them.

