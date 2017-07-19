Justine Damond On 911 Call: Woman Having Sex Sounds ‘Distressed’ – 6 Minutes After 2nd 911 Call, Justine Shot

As the mystery surrounding the death of Justine Damond deepens, an Australian woman shot and killed by Officer Mohamed Noor of the Minneapolis Police Department, more details are making their way to the public about the circumstances surrounding Justine’s death. According to the first 911 call transcript, which has a date of July 15, made at 11:27 p.m., the 911 operator first asks for the address of the emergency. Damond says that she can hear someone “out the back” that she wasn’t sure was “having sex or being raped.” When the 911 operator once again asks for an address, Justine complies, telling the 911 operator that someone yelled “help,” adding that she didn’t think the woman was enjoying what was happening.

Damon explained that it sounded like a female screaming, with “sex noises” going on for a while, but she thought the woman sounded distressed. Justine only gave the 911 operator her first name; she said Justine more than once but did not say Damond on the first 911 call. The 911 operator tells Damond that they have someone on the way to the scene.

The transcript of the second 911 call shows that it took place on July 15 at 11:35 p.m. That means Justine called back eight minutes later and told the 911 operator that she had just reported the emergency, but no one had shown up yet, as far she Damond could discern.

Justine wondered if the police had gotten the wrong address, according to the 911 transcript. The 911 operator asked it was Justine calling again, and Damond answered affirmatively. The 911 operator repeated her previous concerns that she heard a female screaming behind the house. The 911 operator once again assured Damond that officers were on the way to the scene.

The Incident Detail Report shows that police arrived on the scene at 11:37 p.m., just two minutes after Justine’s second call to 911. By 11:41 p.m. the report shows that the previous “Code 4” of no further assistance needed had been changed to a shooting, and six minutes after her second 911 call, Justine had been shot. “ONE DOWN… STARTING CPR” appears on the report at that time. There was a correction logged at 11:43 p.m., saying that the squad had already arrived and was already a “Code 4” status on the incident. There were no suspects at large, and police performed CPR for at least four minutes, according to the report.

[Featured Image by Kristen Gelineau/AP Images]