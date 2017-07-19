Joseline Hernandez Writes Letter To Bonnie Bella After Quitting ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’

It’s been a good run for Joseline Hernandez on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, but it’s time to say goodbye to the Puerto Rican princess. She made it clear after the Season 6 LHHATL reunion show that she’s not coming back to the popular VH1 show.

Just one day after the world learned that Joseline’s exit from the show was real, she dropped a letter for Bonnie Bella on Instagram. We’re talking about a real, handwritten letter that Joseline wrote to her infant daughter. Then the LHHATL star took a photo of the handwritten letter and posted it so everyone can see it.

In it, Joseline Hernandez revealed that it was her daughter, Bonnie Bella, who gave her the courage and strength to quit the VH1 reality show. Joseline addressed her letter, “For the love of my life: Bonnie Bella.” She went on to tell the baby girl, “Before you I was afraid, I was lost I was clueless.”

It turns out Joseline is still afraid, as she admitted in the open letter to her daughter. In the touching letter, Joseline confessed her fears.

“I’m still afraid, but you give me courage. Bonnie Bella you gave me strength to walk away from situations that were destructive to my health, my soul and well-being.”

Check out the rest of Joseline Hernandez’s letter to Bonnie Bella here.

To my Favorite Girl! #bonniebella A post shared by Joseline Hernandez (@joseline) on Jul 18, 2017 at 4:52pm PDT

It looks like the Joseline Hernandez that we saw on Season 6 of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta was not an act. Joseline went out of her way during her last episodes to make things right with as many cast members as she could. Of course, there were a lot of burned bridges along the way.

Mimi Faust is one good example. After the stunts Joseline pulled while she was pregnant with Bonnie Bella, Mimi made it clear that she will never forgive Joseline again. She went even further to ask for a restraining order, keeping her daughter away from Joseline, as well.

I'm a Gansta Bishhhhh—- #spanishrocksta A post shared by Joseline Hernandez (@joseline) on Jul 17, 2017 at 7:15am PDT

A theme during Season 6 of LHHATL centered around who would forgive Joseline Hernandez and who refused to give her another chance. That could have something to do with why Joseline Hernandez chose not to come back to the show next season.

There is also the issue of Stevie J. It looks like Joseline and Stevie J may be over for good after the way the season ended. There are rumors that Joseline has moved on, and apparently, she’s even shown the new man off on Instagram.

There’s no telling what Joseline Hernandez might have up her sleeve for the future. Even though she won’t be featured on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta next season, it’s pretty clear that we haven’t seen the last of the Puerto Rican princess.

[Featured Image by John Salangsang/Invision/AP Images]