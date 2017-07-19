Gwen Stefani Loves Her Country Vacations With Boyfriend Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani is enjoying her time in the country with boyfriend Blake Shelton.

Following a number of social media posts in which the “Used to Love You” singer chronicled her recent outings with Shelton and her three sons, 11-year-old Kingston, 8-year-old Zuma, and 3-year-old Apollo, a source claimed Stefani appreciates being out of her element.

“[Gwen Stefani] is absolutely obsessed with their wild country vacations to Oklahoma,” a source told Hollywood Life on July 19.

As the insider explained, Gwen Stefani and her former husband, Gavin Rossdale, exposed their kids to life in the city surrounded by music, bright lights, video games, and skateboarding, but the singer’s romance with Shelton has opened up a whole new world to her children.

According to the report, Gwen Stefani loves experiencing nature out in the country and has recently embarked on several outdoor activities, including fishing, boating, and hiking. In addition, the source continued, she loves how the country has impacted her three boys.

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale were married for 13 years before announcing their breakup in August of last year. Meanwhile, just one month prior, Blake Shelton revealed that his four-year marriage to country singer Miranda Lambert had come to an end.

While Blake Shelton is currently in the midst of production on the upcoming 13th season of The Voice, he’s made plenty of time for Gwen Stefani and her sons and recently, they enjoyed a boating expedition.

Gwen Stefani will not be featured on The Voice Season 13. Instead, she will be leaving the show behind as Miley Cyrus returns to the cast and Jennifer Hudson is added. As for Adam Levine, he will be seen alongside Shelton as he has been since the series began in 2011.

As for Gwen Stefani’s possible return to the series in the future, there’s no reason to think she won’t be featured on the show during one of its upcoming seasons. That said, NBC will soon be making way for yet another new addition to the show when Kelly Clarkson, formerly of American Idol, joins the singing competition.

