Are Rob Kardashian And Blac Over For Good After Twitter And Instagram Photo Scandal?

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s relationship appears to be over for good.

In a new interview, Blac Chyna opened up about the troubled relationship between herself and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and revealed that after being targeted with a nude photos scandal on Twitter and Instagram, she is now firm in her decision to terminate their romance once and for all.

“I’m glad I’m relieved of [Rob],” she explained to People magazine on July 19.

As fans may recall, Rob Kardashian reportedly got revenge on his former girlfriend, who had allegedly moved on with another man, by sharing nude photos of her on his Twitter and Instagram pages.

Although the scandal certainly wasn’t fun to be a part of for Blac Chyna, a former stripper, she told the magazine that she trusted God was using the situation to show her how strong she could be. As she explained, if she can get through this, she can get through anything.

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna began dating in early 2016 and announced their pregnancy just months later. Then, around the time of their daughter Dream’s birth, the pair began to experience relationship turmoil and ultimately called it quits. That said, they were allegedly trying to make amends up until recently.

Prior to his relationship with Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian was diagnosed with diabetes and many feared that the health crisis could have dire consequences for Kardashian, who was extremely overweight at the time. Then, as he and Blac Chyna grew closer, Kardashian began to eat better and exercise and appeared to be on the right track towards a healthier lifestyle.

Unfortunately, Rob Kardashian’s lifestyle choices eventually returned to the way they were and in recent weeks, he’s remained out of the spotlight completely.

Although Rob Kardashian’s family, including his mother, Kris Jenner, and sisters, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie, are expected to resume filming on Keeping Up With the Kardashians in the coming weeks, it’s hard to say whether or not he will be featured.

[Featured Image by Greg Doherty/Getty Images]