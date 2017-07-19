R. Kelly Sex Cult Scandal: Alleged Hostage’s Father Arranged For Her To Live With Singer, Source Says

R. Kelly’s alleged hostage, Joycelyn Savage, has denied that the “Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number” singer is keeping her against her will. Now sources are saying that by her father, Timothy, arranged for her to live with Kelly. According to TMZ, a source close to the situation has said that Savage’s dad was the person who drove the 21-year-old to a house that belonged to a friend of Robert Kelly’s. That friend then carried Joycelyn to R. Kelly’s place.

TMZ reports that the source claims Timothy Savage knew that his daughter would be staying with the “Ignition” singer for a while but they did not expect that years would go by before they saw their daughter again. The source also said that Joycelyn’s father knows exactly where she is because she told him.

During an interview with TMZ, Joycelyn Savage revealed that she hadn’t really seen her parents for six months. She also refused to disclose her current location during the interview.

“I am in a happy place in my life,” she told TMZ. “I’m not being brainwashed… I just want everyone to know, my parents and everybody to know that I’m totally fine.”

But as Inquisitr previously reported, it looks like there’s someone telling Savage which questions she’s not allowed to answer.

TONIGHT: We speak to @JimDeRogatis, the man behind the BuzzFeed report alleging that R Kelly is holding several women in an "abusive cult" pic.twitter.com/6pXnSthf5h — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) July 18, 2017

You can see the shadow of someone on Joycelyn’s sweater gesticulating in a way that suggests someone is coaching her during the interview. It’s unclear whether that person was R. Kelly or someone else.

In a new video, Joycelyn directly asks her father to stop “what he’s doing” and says that she’s happy with the people she’s around.

On Monday, Buzzfeed News published and explosive exposé which claimed that R. Kelly is running an abusive sex cult of vulnerable young women. The claims were made by the alleged victims’ parents who say their girls were lured into Kelly’s control through promises of fame and fortune.

“When we got to go backstage with R. Kelly, we stayed there over two hours,” said one of the parents of her first time meeting Kelly. “One-on-one with just me and my daughter and him. We went back to talk about the music. He listened to her CD. He was going to help her with her CD, and I was really impressed with him at first, because I have always been an R. Kelly fan.”

Singer R. Kelly denies BuzzFeed article accusing him of 'cult' https://t.co/NtmoMVC8xn pic.twitter.com/I4uysbiehC — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) July 18, 2017

The Buzzfeed article also states that former associates of Kelly’s- Cheryl Mack, Kitti Jones, and Asante McGee—have said that Kelly has been housing six women in various properties in the suburbs of Atlanta and Chicago. They say that the “Trapped In The Closet” singer controls what the girls eat, what they wear, and when they go to the bathroom. He also records his sexual exploits with them, they say.

R. Kelly, a musician who has sold 60 million records during a 25-year career, has denied that he is keeping women against their will, People Magazine reports.

“Mr. Kelly unequivocally denies such allegations and will work diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name,” Kelly said in a written statement via his attorney Linda Mensch.

Do you think that R. Kelly is running a sex cult? Let us know in the comments below.

RELATED POSTS ON THE INQUISITR

Jocelyn Savage’s R. Kelly Video Shows Shadow Coaching Her: Asante McGee Comes Out, No Cheryl Mack, Kitti Jones

Singer R. Kelly Vehemently Denies Operating An Abusive Sex Cult

The 50-Year-Old Robert Kelly And Young Women Troubles: Singer ‘R.’ Was My High School Classmate [Opinion]

R. Kelly Leading Abusive Sex Cult — Brainwashing Young Women Parents Tell Police

[Featured Image by Mike Pont/Getty Images]