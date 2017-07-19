Tropical Storm Don Fizzles Out, Followed By A Stronger Storm Named Hilary. And We’re Not Making This UP

Tropical Storm Don is fizzling out over the Caribbean Sea, while a stronger and more-organized storm named Hilary was, at one time, gaining strength in the Pacific.

And if this all sounds to you like some kind of political metaphor, we assure you it’s not. Names of tropical storms are picked out years in advance, according to IFL Science. That 2017’s first couple of storms have been named “Don” and “Hillary” is just coincidence.

The National Hurricane Center, which is itself part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), describes Don as “small” and “unorganized,” and even as these words are being typed, it’s losing strength and dissipating. Hilary (only one “l”), meanwhile, is still officially the far less poetic “Tropical Depression 8-E.” But once its winds reach 35 miles per hour – an eventuality that was, at one time, given an 80 percent chance of happening – it will officially become Tropical Storm Hilary.

However, according to Huffington Post, as of Wednesday morning it looks like Hilary is failing to organize as well.

If you’re chuckling at the notion of a “small” and “unorganized” Don competing for attention against a “Hilary,” you’re not alone. In fact, Twitter was alive Wednesday morning with jokes about the whole situation.

Warning “Tropical Storm Don” has just turned into a category 1 Covfefe — Paul Michael Ainger (@ainger13) July 17, 2017

Good one, Paul.

As expected, wind shear has killed tropical storm Don. No longer tropical. Just some clouds left… #alwx @wvua23 pic.twitter.com/vhSZMdamdS — Richard Scott (@RichardWVUA23) July 19, 2017

Tropical Storm Don. A lot of hot air, going around in circles. https://t.co/waH5NrcpjW — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) July 17, 2017

Fun jokes aside, the convention of naming tropical storms and hurricanes actually has an interesting story behind it, according to Gizmodo.

Prior to 1953, a tropical storm or hurricane would simply be named for the year and the region in which it took place. So, for example, the devastating Galveston hurricane of 1900, which is estimated to have killed between 6,000 – 12,000 people, according to the History Channel, was simply “1900 Gulf of Mexico Hurricane.”

You can see two problems with this. First, it lacks a sort of poetic significance, as would giving it some meaningless scientific designation such as “1900 A16-BR4.” Second, and more importantly, in any one year there could be multiple storms originating in the same region, resulting in confusion over which is which.

In the Fifties, the United Nation’s World Meteorological Organization started giving these storms names. And for 26 years, they were only given female names. Why? This writer likes to think that some scientist had a fight with his wife that morning, and decided that destructive and deadly forces of nature should be named after women. The far more prosaic answer, according to The New York Times, is that it probably is a holdover from ancient maritime traditions of referring to ships and seas as “she.”

Tropical Storm Don weakens as Tropical Storm Hilary gathers strength https://t.co/ddJrehq20x pic.twitter.com/rtm1HWo1F9 — The Hill (@thehill) July 19, 2017

That all changed in 1979, when the powers that be decided to start adding male names to the mix, in the name of equality.

In case you were wondering, the next two tropical storm names currently in the mix are Fernanda and Greg, both of which are currently churning around in the Pacific.

[Featured Image by Joe Raedle/Getty Images]