Jinger Duggar’s Husband, Jeremy Vuolo, Shames Pastor For Same-Sex Marriage Support

Jinger Duggar’s husband, Jeremy Vuolo, doesn’t think that his fellow Christians should support same-sex marriage, especially if they are church leaders like himself. During a recent sermon, the Counting On star singled out a popular preacher and criticized him for saying that he would perform a same-sex marriage.

Jinger Duggar’s husband was preaching at the Grace Community Church in Laredo, Texas, long before he married a young woman with a famous name, but few ears heard him share the gospel. It was previously revealed on Counting On that Jeremy Vuolo’s church is a converted house, and he preaches to a small congregation in a cramped room. However, now that he’s a reality show star, he can reach a wider audience. His church posts videos of his sermons on YouTube, making it possible for fans of the Duggar family to learn more about his religious beliefs.

In his most recent sermon, Vuolo talked about Christian unity. To help get his message across, he likened Roman legionaries to Christians. He praised the ancient soldiers for their discipline and told his congregation that the legion became the storied military force that it did because the legionaries were united behind two common goals: to defeat their enemies and “for the glory of Rome to be proclaimed.” In the preacher’s lengthy analogy, the glory of Rome is the glory of God, and the legion’s enemies, or “spiritual barbarians,” are those who don’t follow his preferred brand of Christianity. These enemies can include fellow Christians.

“My friends, like the Roman legion, we as a church are involved in warfare.”

Target practice at the shooting range with my sharp shooter hubby @jeremy_vuolo A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on Jul 8, 2017 at 12:38pm PDT

Jeremy called for his fellow Christians to stand their ground in what he perceives as an unprecedented attack on his faith, just as the legionaries stood their ground against their foes.

“We’re living in a day when basic teachings of Christ in regards to marriage and sexuality are being undermined and eroded, not just out there amongst the radical liberal thinkers, but amongst our so-called Christian leaders,” Vuolo said.

“Just this week, we saw this demonstrated with the endorsement of gay marriage from Eugene Peterson and his subsequent attempt to recant, which really was no retraction at all.”

The man Jeremy shamed in his sermon is a well-known Christian author and retired pastor. According to People, 84-year-old Eugene Peterson was harshly criticized by fellow Christians for saying that he would perform a same-sex marriage if he weren’t retired. After a Christian publishing company threatened to stop selling Peterson’s popular books, the author said that he had changed his mind upon “further reflection and prayer.”

Vuolo complained that actions like having an open mind about same-sex marriage are a “cowardly retreat by the people of God under the assaults of demonic forces.”

Some Duggar fans think that Jeremy Vuolo’s religious beliefs differ greatly from those of Jinger’s parents because he “allows” his wife to wear pants, but it’s clear that he shares their views on same-sex marriage. As the Inquisitr previously reported, he also talked about the topic while defining Christian love.

“To tell people graciously that marriage is only between a man and a woman is love,” the preacher said.

Mom & Dad Vuolo are in town ❤️ A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on Jun 11, 2017 at 7:47pm PDT

In his recent sermon, Jeremy Vuolo also warns his fellow Christians to avoid the temptation to use “worldly marketing strategy and entertainment” as a means to grow the church. Because Jeremy is now a reality show star, this comment may raise a few eyebrows.

According to the Duggar Family Blog, Jinger Duggar’s parents view their TLC reality show as a “family ministry.” They don’t allow their children to watch TV, but they have tried to justify starring on their own TV series by saying that it’s a way to share their religious views with their fans. However, on the show, Jeremy Vuolo’s in-laws never share their beliefs about divisive subjects like same-sex marriage.

[Featured Image by Jeremy Vuolo/Facebook]