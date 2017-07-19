Amber Portwood And Matt Break Up, And She’s Reportedly Thrilled

The troubled relationship between Amber Portwood and Matt Baier has come to an end, and according to a new report, the Teen Mom OG star is thrilled to be moving on.

After calling off her engagement to Matt Baier earlier this year and unsuccessfully attempting to reconcile with an appearance on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, Amber Portwood is reportedly adjusting to life as a single woman and looking forward to a future without her controversial ex-fiance.

“Amber is so glad the whole Marriage Boot Camp fiasco is over and done with, it was hell on earth for her,” a source close to the longtime reality star explained to Hollywood Life on July 19.

Amber Portwood and Matt Baier were together for about three years and called off plans for two different wedding dates. They then butted heads on Teen Mom OG when Portwood refused to marry Baier in Las Vegas and when the recovering addict offered their co-star Catelynn Lowell a Xanax.

According to the Hollywood Life source, the relationship between Amber Portwood and Matt Baier was completely toxic and took a major toll on the reality star and mother. Now, as she continues to stay active on social media with her many fans and followers, Portwood reportedly feels as if a huge weight has been lifted from her shoulders.

During a previous interview with Hollywood Life, a separate source claimed that while Amber Portwood signed on to appear on WEtv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, she was convinced there was no chance at a potential reunion with Matt Baier.

As for why Amber Portwood would have agreed to participate in filming, the insider claimed she was hoping to get on better terms with her former fiancé and learn to improve on her general relationship skills.

Amber Portwood and Matt Baier haven’t been seen together in months, and during the recent Teen Mom OG reunion special on MTV, Baier refused to appear in person. Instead, after being accused of stealing over $100,00 from Portwood, Baier called into the show to address the claims made against him.

No word yet on when Amber Portwood and Matt Baier’s season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars will air on WEtv.

