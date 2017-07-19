There is no doubt, particularly in the United Kingdom, that Princess Charlotte and Prince George could go to school without ever using a last name, but it is now official that they will just be known through their school years as Princess Charlotte and Prince George, although both royal children obviously have extended titles. Prince William and Prince Harry opted to use the last name in reference to their father’s title, Charles Prince of Wales, and they were called William Wales and Harry Wales. While Prince Harry still retains the title tied to Wales, William is now Prince William, Duke of Cambridge.

But Princess Charlotte and Prince George are a whole new generation of royals with their own personalities. While Princess Kate has said that Prince George is even tempered, she has also mentioned that Princess Charlotte, the petite princess, can be a handful. Both of Princess Charlotte’s parents say that she is “spirited.”

“She said, ‘Oh, she is very cute but she has got quite a feisty side!’ I then asked her about George and she said he was a really lovely little boy. She said she hopes that George will keep Charlotte in order!”

Prince William and Princess Kate have worked very hard to give Princess Charlotte and Prince George a regular upbringing, so a bit of acting out sounds fairly normal.

The Duke and Duchess, along with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, today arrived in Poland for the start of #RoyalTourPoland A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Jul 17, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

Princess Charlotte and Prince George have three main options when it comes to choosing the names they will go by in school. Princess Charlotte and Prince George still have the option of using a last name like the rest of us because of a proclamation handed down by their great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II (called Gan-Gan by the little ones). In her royal edict, the Queen stated that anyone with “His Royal Highness Prince” or “Her Royal Highness Princess” as part of their title could opt to go sans surname. So, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, it will be.

But if Princess Charlotte and Prince George decide to use a last name, Queen Elizabeth made provisions for that in her proclamation.

“A Proclamation on the Royal Family name by the reigning monarch is not statutory; unlike an Act of Parliament, it does not pass into the law of the land. Such a proclamation is not binding on succeeding reigning sovereigns, nor does it set a precedent which must be followed by reigning sovereigns who come after.Unless The Prince of Wales chooses to alter the present decisions when he becomes king, he will continue to be of the House of Windsor and his grandchildren will use the surname Mountbatten-Windsor.”

If you really want to learn more about the origins of Mountbatten, the last name that Prince Philip brought to the table, watch The Crown on Netflix.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte to mark her second birthday tomorrow. ???? The photograph was taken in April by The Duchess at their home in Norfolk. The Duke and Duchess are very pleased to share this photograph as they celebrate Princess Charlotte's second birthday. Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank everyone for all of the lovely messages they have received, and hope that everyone enjoys this photograph of Princess Charlotte as much as they do. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on May 1, 2017 at 2:02am PDT

So, the official last names, if they choose one, will be Charlotte Mountbatten-Windsor and George Mountbatten-Windsor. But of course, there is always the third unofficial, but still valid option of using their father, Prince William’s title as their last name, like their father and uncle did when they were in school. The children of Prince William and Princess Kate could go by Charlotte Cambridge and George Cambridge, just like their dad, who used William Wales.

RELATED REPORTS BY THE INQUISITR

Princess Kate Says That Princess Charlotte Is ‘Feisty’ – The Inquisitr

At Nine Months Old, Princess Charlotte Has A Lipstick Named For Her

Prince William And Princess Kate Bottle Feed Animals On Safari In India

Duchess Kate Prepares For Royal Family Trip To Canada With Prince…

But truly, it’s unlikely that Princess Charlotte and Prince George will ever get confused with another Charlotte or George in the school yard.

What do you think of the last name options for Princess Charlotte and Prince George?

[Featured Image by Robin Utrecht -Pool/Getty Images]