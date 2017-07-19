JAY-Z Had To Beg Beyonce To Stay With Him After Infidelity

JAY-Z and Beyonce may seem like every inch the happy family after the birth of their twins, Sir and Rumi, but sources close to the couple say it hasn’t always been like that for the pair.

While both artists dropped hints that their marriage wasn’t going all that well in their albums, a source close to the couple revealed to In Touch Weekly that they almost called their marriage off due to the fact that JAY-Z was continually cheating on Beyonce.

At one point, things got so strained between the power couple that JAY-Z had to beg his wife not to leave him, and the pair have since been attending family counseling and couples therapy.

However, things seem to be going well for the couple now, and they are in a much better place as they welcome their twins.

But according to the source, JAY-Z was often out with other women and thought if he hid his secrets, Beyonce would never find out and he could get away with it. Unfortunately for JAY-Z, and for their marriage, Beyonce knew all along that he had been sneaking around with other women and almost ended their marriage over it.

The source also said that JAY-Z is home more often now, and the pair’s move to the West Coast has been great for their relationship.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 14, 2017 at 11:38am PDT

Beyonce recently debuted their twins, Sir and Rumi, to the world one month after giving birth to them. There had been speculation on their names after some internet sleuths found that trademarks had been taken out in the names Sir Carter and Rumi Carter, but Beyonce confirmed it with an Instagram post that almost broke the Internet.

The star is also rumored to have not worked out since giving birth to her babies, and her flat stomach caused lots of envy among women everywhere.

Last week, before debuting Rumi and Sir, Beyonce and JAY-Z stepped out for a night without the babies, both looking as polished as ever. Beyonce wowed in a skin-tight dress, showing off every curve and looking flawless, especially for a woman who just gave birth to multiples.

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. ????????❤️???????????????????????????????????????? A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]