New Petition Demands Conor McGregor Lose His Endorsements Before The Mayweather-McGregor Fight For Racism

From the minute it was announced, the Mayweather-McGregor has been dominating the headlines in the sports world. Sometimes, the domination is for the right reasons, and sometimes — as this latest bit of news is proving — it’s in the news for the wrong reasons.

A recent press release put out by Care2, the leading online petitions site, demands that before the Mayweather-McGregor fight takes place on August 26, American beer company Budweiser revoke their sponsorship of the Irish fighting legend.

In a statement for the Care2 petition, the company — which has long been engaged in activist causes — suggests that McGregor, who is reportedly worth $35 million, has made some racist remarks in the past — prior to the upcoming Mayweather-McGregor fight — and these latest remarks are indicative of a man who is unworthy of a paid beer sponsorship.

“Leading up to his 2015 match against Brazilian fighter Jose Aldo, McGregor said: – “If this was a different time, I would invade his favela on horseback and kill anyone that was not fit to work.” – “What I really want to do is turn his favela into a Reebok sweatshop.” – “I think I’m going to have him come and clean up my airplane.” “These remarks should have caused major brands to drop any association with McGregor long ago. Now that he’s gearing up to cash in on his history of bigoted comments, the time has come. Please sign this petition to ask Budweiser to drop Conor McGregor over his history of bigoted remarks!”

Another reason that people are getting up in arms about the Mayweather-McGregor fight is because McGregor isn’t known for being a professional boxer. According to MMA Mania, McGregor recently got knocked out while he was training for the upcoming match. Everyone knows, of course, that McGregor isn’t a professional boxer — he’s an MMA fighter. So, it’s no surprise that he’s struggling to properly prepare for the upcoming Mayweather-McGregor fight.

For his part, Mayweather isn’t worried, and thinks that seeing is believing.

“My thing is basically like this, if I ain’t seen no footage, I don’t believe it,. And me and Jessie Vargas are in communication. We’ve been communicating, but everything is just rumors until I see it. I have to visually see it with my own eyes.”

If, indeed, McGregor does lose the Budweiser sponsorship as a result of this petition, he needn’t worry, because the Mayweather-McGregor fight is allegedly worth more than $100 million.

Leave your thoughts about the latest controversy in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images]