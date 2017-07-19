Melania’s ‘Irresistible Beauty’ Put Trump And Putin Together, Not ‘Secret Meeting’?

Did two world leaders have an impromptu secret meeting due to the irresistible beauty of one of their wives, Melania Trump? Melania’s stunning good looks beckoned Trump her way as she sat next to Vladimir Putin at the dinner table, according to someone close to Trump. This explanation was offered up on why a second meeting happened between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. This is a meeting that is deemed secret in the headlines today and deemed fake news by Trump.

According to what Corey Lewandowski had to say this morning on Fox & Friends about his old boss, it was Melania Trump’s beauty and intelligence that prompted Trump to move to the area where she was seated with Putin at the dinner table. But it wasn’t a “secret meeting” as the headlines suggest. This was done at the same table, with other world leaders and their spouses surrounding Trump, Putin, and Melania Trump.

Corey Lewandowski, who was one of Trump’s former campaign managers, is still very close to Donald Trump. He is an American political operative and political commentator, and he is often seen on Fox News. According to Death and Taxes, Lewandowski really went to town with the compliments regarding Melania Trump, stating how attractive people find the first lady. He stated this three times in under a minute while on Fox & Friends.

The seating arrangements at the world leaders’ dinner might seem a bit odd as Trump was seated at a distance from his wife, First Lady Melania Trump. She was seated next to Putin. According to Lewandowski, Melania and Putin were seated together at this dinner at the request of the German Chancellor. He made Putin Melania’s dinner partner for a few hours.

We've focused on the wrong guy. #DonaldTrump should revoke his own security clearance after secret #Putin meeting.https://t.co/INfK0HJxDY — ROCHELLE RILEY (@rochelleriley) July 19, 2017

At one point during the dinner, Trump got up and went to where his wife was seated and “had a conversation with her,” which is what Lewandowski reported this morning, according to Think Progress.org. According to the Inquisitr, Lewandowski claimed it was Melania Trump’s “irresistible beauty” that brought the two men together at dinner.

When talking about Trump going over to his wife at this dinner, Lewandowski then said, “How is this anything other than the President of the United States going over and seeing the First Lady? Who by the way, speaks five languages, is incredibly beautiful, and is incredibly intelligent, and is a great representative of our country.”

As you can see by the tweets below, Donald Trump sugar coated nothing when he sent out messages about the accusations stating that he had a secret meeting with Putin. He made sure to get his point across to the masses this morning. It was fake news reporting as far as he is concerned. He was in a group that was invited to this function, and the press knew this, according to his tweets. As Fox News states Wednesday afternoon, there is “much ado about nothing, and ” this was a dinner and dinner table talk with everyone around.

Fake News story of secret dinner with Putin is "sick." All G 20 leaders, and spouses, were invited by the Chancellor of Germany. Press knew! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2017

The Fake News is becoming more and more dishonest! Even a dinner arranged for top 20 leaders in Germany is made to look sinister! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2017

The White House released a statement that said the president “spoke briefly with President Putin” at that dinner. This is basically what Lewandowski’s comments conveyed. But the White House statement left out all the “slobbering” over Melania Trump, which is how one of the headlines today describe Lewandowski’s words about the first lady.

Death and Taxes report in their headline, “Corey Lewandowski can’t stop slobbering over “stunningly beautiful” Melania Trump.” Other headlines picked up on Lewandowski’s comments, as well as the folks on the social media sites. Many described Lewandowski “gushing” over Melania Trump with all the compliments he shared on Fox & Friends this morning.

