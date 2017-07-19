‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ News: Two More Fan Favorites Join Future Trunks In Roster, Online Mode Detailed

Dragon Ball staples Piccolo and Krillin will not miss out on the action in Dragon Ball FighterZ, the upcoming fighting game based on the hit manga and anime franchise.

The latest issue of the V-Jump magazine obtained by Saiyan Island has confirmed that the two much-loved heroes will be part of the Dragon Ball FighterZ roster.

As revealed in the magazine scan, Piccolo will be able to use his trademark elastic abilities in Dragon Ball FighterZ. His movesets will also include his signature move, the Special Beam Cannon, in which Piccolo unleashes a powerful laser beam.

The villain-turned-ally can also use the Light Grenade in Dragon Ball FighterZ, where he charges an energy sphere between his hands that he will direct to the enemy to deal some serious damage.

Krillin, on the other hand, will be able to perform one of his most powerful attacks in Dragon Ball, and that is no other than the Scattering Bullet or Scatter Kamehameha. With it, the hero can create a massive ball of energy, which, when fired, hits multiple enemies.

Of course, Dragon Ball FighterZ will also feature his second iconic technique, the Destructo Disc, where Krillin whips up a disc of Ki that slices through everything it hits. V-Jump mentions that this attack will be impossible to defend against so it will likely leave an opponent vulnerable.

This time around, Cell's not going to get a chance to even face Gohan. Run back epic fights in #DragonBall FighterZ: https://t.co/kNczS4NBss pic.twitter.com/Pc1tbWGKwO — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) July 14, 2017

The magazine also revealed the stats of the characters in Dragon Ball FighterZ. This system rates the characters in categories vital to their fighting style and performance in the game – 1 being the lowest and 5 the highest.

Piccolo is rated 3 on Power while Krillin is at 2. The latter beats the former on Speed with Piccolo at 2 and Krillin at 3. Reach is obviously where the Namekian is superior with a rating of 4. Krillin gets the lowest score in this category. Both, however, are rated 4 on Technique while Krillin is at 4 on Energy with Piccolo at only 3.

The stats of Future Trunks in Dragon Ball FighterZ were also detailed in the magazine scan. His Power, Speed, and Reach are all rated 3 while Technique is his highest asset at 4 and Energy the lowest at 2.

The magazine scan also revealed that Dragon Ball FighterZ will have an online mode wherein players can come together and fight in an online hub world where they will adapt chibi versions of their characters when they battle.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is set for release early next year. A closed beta test will be held soon with registration starting July 26. Both Krillin and Piccolo are expected to be playable there.

[Featured Image by Bandai Namco Entertainment]