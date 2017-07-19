Kevin Hart Cheated On Pregnant Wife Eniko Parrish, Reportedly In Miami

Kevin Hart was reportedly caught hooking up with a beautiful woman outside of his hotel in Miami. The comedian was videotaped by paparazzi cheating on his pregnant wife, Eniko Parrish, while she was home Instagramming her growing baby bump.

Caught cheating red-handed

Father-to-be Kevin Hart was caught red-handed cheating on his pregnant wife with another woman in Miami.

Radar Online revealed a recording of comedian Kevin Hart canoodling with another woman outside of his luxury Miami Beach hotel in a Lexas sedan for about twenty minutes around 5 a.m. on July 3.

Hart, 38, was even seen climbing into the passenger seat with her at one point.

A source told reporters that it seemed “obvious they were up to no good” because the woman “kept looking over her shoulder,” while “Kevin was pop-eyed when another guest walked by.”

Kevin Hart had been partying at the upscale hot spot, LIV, during the “All-Star Celebrity Birthday Bash” that was thrown for the comedian’s birthday. He turned 38 on July 6 and has been on a cross-country bar crawl, partying it up while his wife, Eniko Parrish, 32, posted selfies of her growing baby bump on social media.

A representative for Kevin Hart denied any wrong-doing; however, the pictures and video clips of the comedian say otherwise.

Friends of Hart have even reportedly speculated that he is headed for a second divorce, Radar Online noted.

Hart and Parrish met in 2009 and married in 2016. They announced that they would be expecting their first child together back in May.

While Kevin was in Miami getting frisky with another woman, Eniko posted photos on Instagram of her growing baby bump.

Sunny days A post shared by e n i ĸ o???? (@enikobaby) on Jul 4, 2017 at 8:30am PDT

The comedian’s friends are allegedly appalled at his behavior considering he has a “wife at home pregnant.”

“Kevin’s behavior is way out of line.”

Insiders revealed that his friends are in “total shock” and that Eniko should be in a “stress-free” environment and be “feeling safe and secure” throughout her pregnancy.

“It’s disgusting that Kevin is doing this to her.”

A history of infidelity

This is not the first time Hart has been accused of cheating in his marriages. His ex-wife Torrei accused him of cheating on her with Eniko Parrish claiming that she was “his mistress and one of the reasons that broke up my family.”

Although Kevin has a history of infidelity, it was still “shocking” that he seems to be “more interested in chasing women that spending time with his wife.”

The insider added that “pregnant woman” should be able to “trust her baby daddy” and not have to wake up seeing “photos of him taking girls back to his Miami Beach hotel at 5 a.m.”

