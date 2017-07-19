Prince William And Kate Middleton Land In Germany, Little Ones Steal The Show Again

Prince William and Kate Middleton emerged from their private plane this morning in Berlin with Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The foursome arrived hand-in-hand, though Prince George, who turns 4 in just a few days, looked as though he could have caught up with his beauty sleep. The tired little boy rubbed his eyes and put his face in his father’s trousers as he let his parents know how very tired he was.

The theme for the visit to Germany seemed to be blue, as Kate Middleton dazzled in a pale blue Catherine Walker & Co. coat dress and put Princess Charlotte in a floral blue dress with matching blue Mary Janes. Sleepy Prince George wore a blue short-sleeve, button-down shirt and blue shorts to match.

The children headed off to the hotel, likely with a nanny, while their parents continued their royal duties. Continuing from their visit to Poland, the pair paid their respects to the 6 million Jews who lost their lives in the Holocaust at the Holocaust memorial in Berlin. They then met with Holocaust survivors to listen to stories about their experiences in Germany during World War II.

Yesterday, in Poland, the pair visited a Nazi concentration camp, where they spoke to two survivors of the camp from North London.

The couple walk through the Field of Stelae at The Holocaust Memorial inBerlin. The Memorial contains 2711 concrete blocks, representing the enormity of the Holocaust. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Jul 19, 2017 at 7:23am PDT

The royal couple also paid their respects in Warsaw at the Warsaw Uprising Museum that commemorates the Polish people’s resistance against Nazi rule.

Kate Middleton and Prince William were welcomed to Berlin by Chancellor Angela Merkel and were all smiles as they did so.

The sleepy children, however, have almost stolen the show right from under their royal parents. The internet and media outlets can’t stop talking about how adorable the children looked as they disembarked from the airplane and made their way into Germany for their royal tour.

Yesterday, Princess Charlotte’s shoes were part of the royal gossip, as it appears she wore hand-me-downs from her uncle, Prince Harry. Kate Middleton is known for dressing her children in their father’s old clothes as well as handing pieces down from George to Charlotte. Kate may also be dressing Charlotte in clothes from her own childhood, but the media isn’t so quick to pick up on it, as she was not in the public eye then.

Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes The Duke and Duchess to Berlin as #RoyalVisitGermany gets underway. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Jul 19, 2017 at 6:23am PDT

Do widzenia Polsko! Thank you for a wonderful couple of days in your country ???????? We had a fantastic time! #RoyalVisitPoland A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Jul 19, 2017 at 2:30am PDT

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]