‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Spoilers: EP Says War Will Play Out Quickly, Rick Grimes Gets Back His Confidence

The Walking Dead Season 8 premieres on October 22, as indicated by key art advertising for Comic-Con. What can fans expect when the zombie series returns to AMC? Showrunner Scott M. Gimple teased what is coming to Entertainment Weekly. The executive producer teased that the war with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors will play out quickly. Also, expect Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) to get his confidence back, but he won’t go overboard with it, like viewers have seen in the past.

TWD spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the AMC TV show.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the first photo of The Walking Dead Season 8 featured Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride). A second photo focused on Rick and Maggie (Lauren Cohan). Rick, who is at Alexandria, and Maggie, who is getting ready to lead Hilltop Colony, will work together to defeat Negan and the Saviors.

Fans should also look forward to other communities joining the fight. In Season 7, Carol told King Ezekiel (Khary Payton) that The Kingdom had to prepare for war. After losing someone he cared for deeply, Ezekiel finally understood what had to be done.

The latest information comes from showrunner Scott M. Gimple, who said that “All Out War” with play out quickly. It will also shift between different locations and characters.

“We have basically set the stage for All Out War. Negan’s said it, everybody has seen they’re in it. It will play out quickly and propulsively and attentively and will shift around the focus quite a bit between the different places and battlegrounds and characters and communities.”

In the TWD Season 8 premiere, fans will notice that Rick’s confidence has returned. In the past, Grimes has become too confident, but that won’t be the case this time. Gimple teased that it is a focused and measured swagger.

The Walking Dead Season 8 premiere will mark the show’s 100th episode. There will be a ton of action and fans are looking forward to the trailer, which will be unveiled at the 2017 San Diego Comic-Con on July 21.

“It’s really a lot happening simultaneously. We just want the audience to hold on to their seat as they’re thrown through this thing.”

What do you think is going to happen with Rick, Negan, and the other TWD characters when the show returns? What are your predictions for The Walking Dead Season 8? Are you excited that the zombie series finally has a premiere date of October 22?

[Featured Image by Gene Page/AMC]