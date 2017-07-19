‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Spoilers: Lydia Reveals Who Was Hospitalized In Iceland

The trailer for this season of The Real Housewives of Orange County shows that someone went to the hospital during the girls’ trip to Iceland. In the trailer, the women of the OC stand guard as they pray for the person, whose identity has not yet been revealed.

Lydia McLaughlin, however, took to Radar Online to reveal that the woman who had been hospitalized was none other that the OG of the OC, Vicki Gunvalson. Fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County will remember that Vicki was also hospitalized for several days after an ATV accident when the women “camped” in Palm Springs.

After Vicki’s ATV accident, drama ensued as they felt Meghan King Edmonds and Shannon Beador didn’t take it seriously enough and failed to come visit their friend in the hospital while hanging out at Meghan’s La Quinta vacation residence.

Lydia didn’t reveal how Vicki got herself hospitalized, but the original Real Housewives of Orange Countystar spent at least the night in the ER in Iceland.

According to Lydia, Vicki was adverse to going at first, but someone (she doesn’t reveal whom) called 911 and forced her to go to the ER. Lydia describes it as “not the greatest experience of her life,” but fails to reveal why.

Travel safe back home to CA @oclydia. It was fun last night on @bravoandy and WWHL. #shesback #sparklesandall #rhoc #season12 #bravo #followus A post shared by Vicki Gunvalson (@vickigunvalson) on Jul 18, 2017 at 3:22pm PDT

Currently, The Real Housewives of Orange County is only two episodes into its 12th season, and already the drama is intense. Tamara and Shannon are still angry at Vicki for making up the fact that her ex, Brooks Ayers, had cancer in order to gain sympathy and refuse to speak to her.

Vicki Gunvalson obviously made a full recovery after her trip to Iceland, and is now in a relationship with a man named Steve, whom family and friends find a lot more appealing than her ex.

Thus far, The Real Housewives of Orange County has focused mainly on the drama between Vicki and the rest of the women in her circle. Lydia McLaughlin, who has returned after a brief hiatus, has been meddling between friends and stirring the pot in what she calls an effort to reunite the friends, but might be more of a thinly disguised plot to create more drama.

Wednesday night fun night. #rhocseason12 #stillfriends #bravo #worklifebalance #businesswoman #woohoo #toofacedmakeup @rhoc_kellyddodd A post shared by Vicki Gunvalson (@vickigunvalson) on Jun 7, 2017 at 8:53pm PDT

