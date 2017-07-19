Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Ready To Elope? Lovebirds Reportedly Planning Something ‘Private,’ Not ‘Showy’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly talking marriage, but their wedding might not look as royal as everyone expects. An inside source told Us Magazine that Harry is willing to put on a low-key ceremony and even threw out the idea of getting eloped. Will they get married sooner than anyone thought?

Prince Harry has always shied away from the spotlight that comes with being a member of the royal family. Following his rebellious 20s — when he tried to live a more common existence — Harry finally accepted his role and used his celebrity status to promote important causes around the world. With Markle at his side, it appears he has found the perfect companion.

Their relationship is going so strong, in fact, that sources claim they are already talking about their future together. The couple, of course, has the option of exchanging vows at Westminster Abbey, the same venue Prince William and Kate Middleton chose for their 2001 wedding. But insiders say they might forgo a flashy ceremony in favor of a private location. They might even surprise everyone and elope.

That said, Harry needs to pop the big question first. There’s no telling when Harry will get on one knee, but sources say that an engagement might happen as early as the coming fall. After all, Meghan Markle’s birthday is on August 4, while Harry’s is only a month later. Whatever happens, it’s clear that Harry is ready to take his relationship to the next level.

“He wants to get married and have kids. He’s smitten,” an insider shared.

Although Markle and Harry’s relationship is going great, it isn’t without complications. According to AOL, the two have experienced a number of different hurdles along the way. This includes the Suits star being forced to heighten her security wherever she goes. The actress has reportedly hired a personal security guard who remains with her at all times.

“Meghan used to have a driver like everyone in the cast, which is supplied by the studio, but now she uses her own driver. She has a security guard on set with her at all times,” a source revealed. “She has someone who escorts her to and from home and there is someone with her at all times.”

Markle is currently in the middle of filming the new season of Suits. She recently celebrated the 100th episode with her fellow co-stars in Los Angeles before flying back to her home in Toronto. Production is expected to resume sometime in September.

Tell us! What kind of wedding do you think Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have if they wed — showy or private? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Images by WPA Pool and Bryan Bedder/Getty Images]