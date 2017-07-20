‘Bachelor’ 2017 Rumors: Fans Push For Dean Unglert To Become Next Bachelor After Rachel Lindsay Heartbreak

Dean Unglert had a rough ending to his run on The Bachelorette, but the heartbroken suitor could soon have a new chance at love — as the next Bachelor.

Rumors indicate that the man just sent home by Rachel Lindsay could be in line to the be the next contestant on the ABC reality show, and fans are pushing for it as well. Dean was well-liked among fans of the show this season, but was unable to make it past a disastrous home town visit in which his estranged father made things impossible for Rachel.

During this week’s episode, viewers saw Dean struggle as he returned home to a father who Dean claims emotionally abandoned the family when their mother died a decade ago. Dean has struggled to connect with his father since then but decided it was important that Rachel met his family and went ahead with the visit.

Even though Dean professed his love for Rachel, she ultimately sent him packing after a visit in which Dean’s father walked out on them.

Dean could still have another chance. An insider told Hollywood Life that Dean Unglert could be in line to become the next Bachelor, cashing in off his popularity with the show’s fans.

“Dean wants to get married and have a family, and the core audience loves him,” the insider claimed.

“His sweetness and sincerity make him relatable and easy to root for so producers think he would be great as the next bachelor. He is at the top of the list to be the next bachelor.”

Dean Unglert is already slated to appear on Bachelor in Paradise and has stated that he doesn’t feel emotionally ready to be the next Bachelor, but fans are hoping otherwise.

We are excited to announce that @dean_unglert's journey to find love will continue in Paradise! #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/a04U11ji7G — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) July 18, 2017

Within minutes of his elimination this week on The Bachelorette, many flocked to social media to implore ABC to name him as the next contestant on the dating reality show.

I will say it repeatedly until it happens: @dean_unglert FOR BACHELOR #thebachelorette — suz (@atkinson2032) July 18, 2017

Many others applauded Dean Unglert for his maturity in the face of an extremely difficult situation. Before the show aired, he took to Twitter to implore viewers not to judge his father on the basis of his Sikh religion. Dean noted that when he referred to his father as “eccentric,” he was not talking about his appearance or religious beliefs and called on fans to show tolerance of his lifestyle.

We will be doing a Facebook Live with @dean_unglert today. What questions do you have for him? #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/deUu7c94Tm — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) July 18, 2017

It is not clear if the Bachelor 2017 rumors regarding Dean Unglert will amount to anything. Aside from Unglert’s seeming lack of interest, there are still a few weeks for the current season to end and producers to officially announce their next pick. If one of the remaining contestants were to endear themselves to audiences more than Dean — or suffer an even bigger heartbreak — it is very possible that Unglert’s inside path to The Bachelor could be overtaken.

[Featured Image by ABC]