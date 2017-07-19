Usher Allegedly Paid $1.1 Million To Settle Incurable Herpes Virus Lawsuit Brought By Intimate Partner

The singer Usher was reportedly forced to cough up $1.1 million to settle a lawsuit brought by a romantic partner who accused the R&B star of infecting her with the incurable herpes virus. The lawsuit reportedly accused Usher of knowingly spreading an incurable herpes virus infection, Radar Online reported.

The website claimed that it was able to obtain legal papers documenting “explosive revelations” contained in a “bombshell lawsuit” brought by a celebrity stylist against the 38-year-old R&B singer, Usher.

The legal complaint filed in the Superior Court in Los Angeles reportedly reveals how Usher Raymond IV engaged in “rigorous” unprotected sex with the plaintiff without disclosing that he was infected with the incurable herpes virus.

The legal documents reportedly reveal that Usher was “exposed to herpes” in 2009 or 2010. The singer finalized his divorce from his first wife, Tameka Foster, in 2009. It is uncertain whether his wife was also exposed to the alleged virus infection.

Usher is currently married to Grace Miguel, who was the executive chef on the set of The Cosby Show, according to E! News.

The legal documents give a graphic description of the signs and symptoms of herpes virus infection that Usher reportedly showed.

The singer was said to have produced “greenish discharge” from his penis. However, that was the only sign of infection that he showed, and doctors reportedly said he was an “asymptomatic carrier.”

LET IT BURN HAHAHA Going Viral! Bombshell Lawsuit Reveals A-List Singer Spread Herpes https://t.co/1qpHq2YpAV via @radar_online #USHER — Casual Dysfunction (@CasualDysfuncti) July 19, 2017

Radar Online reported that Usher had initially admitted to the victim that he might have been exposed to infection with the virus, but he later claimed that test results returned negative. Usher was reportedly able to persuade the victim that he was actually never infected with the virus.

Usher then reportedly engaged in “rigorous” unprotected sex with the unidentified partner.

“Believing Raymond’s statements that it had been nothing and cleared up, [she] continued her relationship,” the attorneys for the plaintiff reportedly wrote in the legal complaint demanding damages.

The pair continued to have unprotected “romps” for three weeks until the victim began to feel “very sick,” according to the legal documents. The victim had a “fever of 100 degrees, chills, headache, and aches and pains.” She also developed “lesions and blisters in her vagina,” the legal documents reportedly said.

So… Usher Out Here Allegedly Giving People Herpes ? https://t.co/pT1ndnO51O — CelebrityXO.com (@TheCelebrityXO) July 19, 2017

The victim, terrified by the unexpected signs and symptoms of an STD, rushed to the hospital where doctors diagnosed incurable herpes infection after conducting tests. The doctors also reportedly confirmed that the victim’s infection was a first-time infection, indicating that she got the infection from Usher.

The victim accused Usher of “consciously and purposefully” withholding information that he had a previous herpes diagnosis before having “unprotected sex” with her.

The victim filed the complaint at the Superior Court in Los Angeles, California. California law compels individuals who are infected with herpes, and who, reasonably, should now that they are infected to avoid having sex or any form of sexual contact with uninfected partners.

When the victim later confronted Usher and accused him of infecting her with herpes, he admitted that he was carrying the virus and came to her two days later with his doctor, according to Radar Online.

“In a series of telephone conversations and online chat sessions, [Usher] has apologized for infecting [her] and told her he would take care of things.”

Usher was reportedly forced to pay a total of $2,754.40 to settle her medical bills.

However, the victim, a celebrity stylist, lamented that Usher has ruined her “health and body” and that the incident has caused her serious emotional distress and depression due to the knowledge that there is no cure for her infection.

