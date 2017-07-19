‘RHOM’ Joanna Krupa Admits She Was ‘Blindsided’ By Romain Zago Divorce

Joanna Krupa recently opened up about her painful divorce from Romain Zago.

During a new interview with In Touch Weekly magazine, the former Real Housewives of Miami star and model admitted that she was “caught off guard” when Zago suddenly asked for a divorce in December of last year after just three years of marriage.

“I spent many nights crying. It was the worst Christmas imaginable. I cried. I couldn’t eat. I probably lost about 7 pounds,” Joanna Krupa explained to the magazine.

Joanna Krupa and Romain Zago tied the knot in June 2013 as they filmed the third and final season of The Real Housewives of Miami. As fans may recall, the wedding was featured on the final episode of the Miami-based installment of the Real Housewives franchise.

As for what led to the split, Joanna Krupa revealed that her now-estranged husband was hoping for a family while she chose to prioritize her career. As the former reality star explained, she and Zago ultimately realized they were both unhappy with the direction their marriage had taken, and she felt that while Zago was a great friend and business partner, he was not her lover.

Months after calling it quits, Joanna Krupa continues to mend her broken heart and is finally ready to reclaim her happiness. Although Krupa certainly struggles at times with her split from Zago, she now realizes that life is short and doesn’t want to dwell on the negative parts of her life when there are so many positive things happening with her friends, family, and career.

While Joanna Krupa and Romain Zago have chosen to end their marriage after just three years, she told the magazine that she and her estranged husband are currently on great terms and speaking to one another every day.

Although Joanna Krupa has not yet confirmed news of a new relationship, she was linked to Nico Santucci earlier this year. According to an Us Weekly magazine report at the time, Krupa began dating Santucci after slitting from Zago several months ago, and the alleged pair was reportedly seen enjoying a dinner date at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills in May.

