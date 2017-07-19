‘Roseanne’ Revival: Sarah Chalke Talks About Her Secret Role, Reuniting With The Cast

The Roseanne revival is set to start filming this fall, and fans can’t wait to see what the Conner family will be up to in the present day. While some details have been released about the upcoming eight-episode revival, others are being kept under wraps, such as Sarah Chalke’s role.

According to Gold Derby, Sarah Chalke played the role of Becky Conner for a handful of episodes after the original actress, Lecy Goranson, left the series. However, Goranson later returned to the show to reprise her role as Becky, leaving Sarah Chalke out of a job. The show did poke fun at the casting switch-up a couple of times during it’s run, and now that Roseanne is returning for a revival in 2018, Chalke will also return, but not as Becky Conner.

Chalke has been cast in a new role, but she isn’t spilling any details about what that may be. Some fans believe that the character of Darlene Conner may be revealed as gay during the Roseanne revival, and that Sarah Chalke could be portraying her wife or girlfriend.

“So, I am not able to say what the part is that I’m doing, but I’m so excited. It’s so genius that they’re doing another eight episodes of that. I just think it’s so timely to go back into that family, right now specifically.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, it has yet to be determined if Darlene and David will still be married, or if actor Johnny Galecki will be making any appearances in the Roseanne revival due to his busy schedule filming The Big Bang Theory. However, details have been reported about the couple’s children.

The pair will have two children in the present day. A daughter named Harris, whom fans met in the final season of the original series, and a son who will reportedly be named Mark, after his uncle. Harris is said to look like and act just like her mom, Darlene, as a young teenager, while Mark is named after David’s brother and Becky’s husband, whom may be revealed as dead when the Roseanne revival begins airing. Since actor Glenn Quinn has passed away, it doesn’t seem that the show will recast the role of Mark Healy.

As a mommy of 2, I'm always looking for time savers. One of them? @Avent_US bottles. Three parts = less time spent cleaning. #AventMom #Ad pic.twitter.com/isF1EzHzer — Sarah Chalke (@sarahchalke) May 25, 2017

What are your thoughts on the latest Roseanne revival spoilers? Are you excited to see actress Sarah Chalke back in a new, secret role?

[Featured Image by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images]