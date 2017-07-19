Brand New ‘Harry Potter’ Books Coming Soon, Release Dates This Fall As The Magic Continues To Fans’ Delight

Die-hard Harry Potter fans, buckle your seat belts for some news that’s enough to spice up your day and is sweeter than pepper imps: J.K. Rowling (sort of) is launching two new Harry Potter books. The release dates are later this fall — so grab a firebolt, and hold on tight.

It’s been a long time coming — relatively speaking — for J.K. Rowling to conjure up more reads about enchanting, wizarding adventures. According to Just Jared Jr, two new “Potter” books debut in October to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. News about the book release dates is so exciting that a round of fizzing whizbees is in order.

The full details about the Harry Potter books are rather scant, but we can share the latest news that’s been released by the British publisher, Bloomsbury. The pair of “Potter” books are titled, Harry Potter – A Journey Through A History of Magic and Harry Potter: A History of Magic – The Book of the Exhibition.

The first title weaves in elements of “the history of magic, from alchemy to unicorns, ancient witchcraft to Harry’s Hogwarts.” The second title shares what the junior wizards at Hogwarts learn as part of their education: “from Alchemy and Potions classes through to Herbology and Care of Magical Creatures,” as Digital Spy reported.

So, here’s where, perhaps, the not-so-exciting news comes to bear: J.K. Rowling is not the one actually releasing the Harry Potter books for the upcoming release dates. Rather, the books are part of the promotion to gear up excitement about “ever-expanding experiences” in the “Potter” world.

As part of the milestone to celebrate the launch from 20-years-ago, Several current and future venues are ramping up marketing efforts: Orlando, Florida’s Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Warner Brothers Studio Tour and Jack Thorne’s play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at London’s West End and New York’s Lyric Theater on Broadway.

If you’re excited about two new Harry Potter books coming soon (like Hermione Granger is below) to retail and online stores, hoist up a glass of butterbeer. Release dates begin on October 20 in the United States. It’s unclear if this schedule includes the United Kingdom.

An exhibition runs through February 2018 to usher in excitement around the big reveal of new Harry Potter books. Don’t miss it, or an Imperius Curse awaits you.

