Bella Thorne Topless For Photos After Denying Having Sex With Scott Disick And Cheating On Tyler Posey

Bella Thorne went topless for some sexy new photos after revealing the truth about her famous exes, claiming she had never had sex with Scott Disick and did not cheat on Tyler Posey.

Topless and candid

Just after Bella Thorne insisted she had never been sexual with Scott Disick and did not cheat on her ex-boyfriend, Tyler Posey, the teenager took her shirt off and posed for a new photo shoot.

The 19-year-old was seen wearing lacy black underwear with suspenders and long, elbow-length gloves while looking seductively into a mirror with her back to the camera.

Bella wore dark eye makeup and red lipstick with her red hair long and straight, The Sun noted.

Thorne is known for showing off her body in skimpy outfits, but the latest racy photos come just after the former Disney star spoke candidly about her ex-boyfriends in a new interview on Sirius XM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show.

Coming clean about her exes

The actress finally got to set the record straight about her rumored fling with Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick, 34. Bella claimed that she had never actually had sex with Disick, and her relationship with him hasn’t affected her friendship with Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Bella also insisted that she had never cheated on Tyler Posey with Charlie Puth, despite what rumors were reporting late last year.



The teen said that she and “Ty stopped dating,” and Charlie had been tweeting about her and trying to reach out to her during that time.

Bella claimed that she never even kissed Charlie Puth and that their fling was “blown out of proportion.”

Charlie went on a rant on Twitter in December after an article about Bella’s relationship with Tyler was published saying that he couldn’t believe what he was reading and that “no one should have their heart messed with like this.”

Bella said that the article Charlie read was old, and he hadn’t read the publication date.

“Ty wrote me, like, ‘It’s all good.'”

Spotted out with Scott again

After the candid interview, Bella Thorne was photographed with Scott Disick in New York City, according to People. The pair were both spotted at Catch in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District.

Disick was having dinner with Steve Aoki and the teen joined midway through dinner. During her revealing interview, Thorne squashed the rumors that she and Scott were teaming up to do a reality show.

[Featured Image by Gustavo Cabellero/Staff/Getty Images]