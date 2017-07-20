Jennifer Lopez Instagram Post Of Cute Child Cheered For LGBT Community Use Of Gender-Neutral Pronouns

Jennifer Lopez is earning cheers for one of her new Instagram posts. And while Jennifer recently has gotten attention for her sexy sizzle in photos showing every inch of her fabulous figure, this time J.Lo is receiving kudos for her decision to use gender-neutral pronouns. The LGBT community recently has led the way in clarifying what that means, and many of Lopez’s fans followed up the sultry songstress’ post with applause for her care.

Glamour magazine pointed out that hundreds of reasons exist for admiring Jennifer. Whether you’re passionate about her music, enjoy her films, or love to sit back and cheer wildly as she dances, Lopez has become known as the ultimate triple threat. But in choosing to integrate gender-neutral pronouns into her Instagram post, the magazine noted that Jennifer just gave her fans yet another reason for cheering.

“Why [Jennifer] Lopez should be your lifelong fave: She uses gender-neutral pronouns—and she doesn’t make a big deal about it.”

Although Lopez didn’t make an effort to underscore her use of gender-neutral pronouns in her post, fans took notice. In the photo that J.Lo shared on Instagram this week, she described her sister’s child in a way that stayed neutral as to gender. Pronouns typically used to describe gender-non-conforming individuals include “their, them, and they,” noted Glamour. In the same vein, rather than refer to her sister’s daughter or son, Jennifer referred to her sister’s “child.”

This is Brendan my sister Leslie's second child!! They were the one person selected to represent their school at #globalyoungleadersconference in Washington DC!!! And I couldn't be more proud!!! Brendan is strong and smart and loving and a obviously a leader!! Titi Jenn loves you!! #superproudauntie #familia❤ A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 17, 2017 at 12:48pm PDT

“This is Brendan, my sister Leslie’s second child,” wrote the Shades of Blue star.

“They were the one person selected to represent their school at #globalyoungleadersconference in Washington, D.C. And I couldn’t be more proud!”

And more than proud, J.Lo shared her love for the youngster.

“Brendan is strong and smart and loving and obviously a leader!! Titi Jenn loves you!” added Lopez.

While the Instagram post might sound on the surface as just another proud aunt sharing what her young relatives have achieved, Glamour pointed out that celebrities frequently come under scrutiny if they don’t obey the traditional gender standards as portrayed in the media, making gender into “an often sensationalized topic in our culture.”

By choosing those gender-neutral pronouns for her post, however, J.Lo is receiving attention for respecting what’s assumed to be pronoun preferences of that child without singling out the individual for being different.

” pronouns for the win ♥️♥️♥️,” wrote one fan about the post.

And when some of Jennifer’s followers weren’t clear on what the use of “they” meant, others clarified.

“[J.Lo] put ‘they’ because brendan is a non-binary person, it’s a preferred gender pronoun :).”

Some fans were moved to tears.

“I’m legit crying those pronouns made me so happy,” wrote one.

Jennifer Lopez isn’t the only celebrity to share her understanding of what it means to go beyond traditional gender norms.

Glamour noted that Angelina Jolie has indicated that she has this mentality when it comes to her children as well. As the Inquisitr reported, while a new haircut for Angelina’s and Brad Pitt’s child Shiloh Jolie-Pitt sparked transgender rumors, Jolie has previously shared that Shiloh “likes to dress like a boy.”

In addition, celebrities including Miley Cyrus and Ruby Rose have stepped up and spoken out about what it means to be “gender fluid,” as noted by the Inquisitr.

And while Lopez acknowledged her sister’s child’s choices, Cyrus herself has acknowledged her own views on breaking the barriers of traditional gender norm.

“People try to make everyone something,” pointed out Miley. “You can just be whatever you want to be.”

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People’s Choice Awards]