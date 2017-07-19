Kendall Jenner Stuns During ‘Valerian’ Premiere, Shows Off Legs In Classy Little Black Dress
Reality TV royalty Kendall Jenner stunned during the premiere of Luc Besson’s latest sci-fi movie, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets. Wearing very little makeup, almost no jewelry and a stunning little black dress from designer Carmen March, the 21-year-old runway model drew eyes during the high-budget movie’s official launch.

Kendall posted a snapshot of herself during the event on her official Instagram page, stating that she attended the premiere to support her friend, model-turned-actress Cara Delevingne, who plays one of the lead characters in Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets. According to Jenner, she is extremely proud of her friend’s achievements. The model also described the sci-fi flick as “amazing.”

“Gotta support the homies. I’m so proud of @caradelevingne, and Valerian was amazing.”

Kendall’s ensemble during the event was quite understated for a member of the Kardashian family. The 21-year-old model wore a little black dress designed by Carmen March, which featured an unusual cut, a notably creased look, and long sleeves, according to a report from The Mirror.

While the short black dress was undoubtedly unconventional, the reality TV royalty wore it like a queen, looking extremely attractive in the outfit. The fact that the dress was quite short and emphasized the model’s long runway-toned legs made her overall appearance even better.

Interestingly, Kendall Jenner’s ensemble during the LA premiere of Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets featured very little jewelry. Wearing no necklaces, bracelets or any other accents on her dress, the 21-year-old runway model simply sported a pair of rings and a set of earrings.

Even Kendall’s hair and makeup were quite minimalistic. In photos taken during the event, it was evident that the reality TV star went for a natural look, wearing natural tones and sporting a neat hairstyle. Rounding up the model’s look was a pair of high-heeled shoes, which all but made the 21-year-old appear quite classy and sophisticated.

Interestingly, Kendall Jenner’s outfit in the Valerian premiere was a complete antithesis to the ensemble worn by her fellow model and friend, Cara Delevingne. During the event, the model-turned-actress also drew eyes as she rocked an intricate, almost futuristic Iris Van Herpen dress.

The last few weeks have been quite eventful for Kendall Jenner. After suffering through a harrowing ordeal with a stalker, the 21-year-old runway model was recently granted a restraining order against her former fan. Since gaining court protection, Kendall seemed to have gotten more relaxed. Just recently, the reality TV royalty was spotted in Beverly Hills rocking a braless camisole and jeans, as noted by a previous report from The Inquisitr.

Kendall Jenner is featured in the hit reality TV series Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which airs on the E! cable network.

