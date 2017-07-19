‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: Battle Back Winner Could Be Blocked — Dominique Done — ‘BB19’ Live Feed Updates

Big Brother 19 spoilers from the CBS live feeds overnight reveal there’s little hope for Dominique to avoid eviction, so her BB19 hopes rest on the Battle Back to air this Friday, July 21. However, could the Battle Back be for naught? Some hints from Big Brother host Julie Chen revealed that the winner might not be allowed back into the house unless the remaining houseguests give the nod of approval. Here’s the latest BB19 spoilers and news.

Den of Temptation won’t stop Dominique’s eviction

This week’s temptation is the Halting Hex, and it has the power to turn any live eviction night into a non-eviction. In past weeks on BB19, the temptations have been awarded earlier in the week and could interfere with noms and evictions. However, the Halting Hex will likely not be awarded until after the live eviction based on Julie’s recent dialog with Cody.

When Cody was evicted last Thursday, Julie told him about the Battle Back and said that he, Cameron, Jillian and “next week’s evictee” will play in the comp. She didn’t say “possible” evictee or “if there’s an evictee.” Julie confirmed this week’s live eviction would go through and that means the Halting Hex won’t be awarded until after the eviction or will be banned from play this week. The former seems more likely.

As POV winner Jason got the Snapchat glasses this week! #BB19 pic.twitter.com/kZmytWsLiQ — Big Brother Junkie???? (@89razorskate20) July 18, 2017

Will the Halting Hex bring back the Battle Back winner?

Traditionally on Big Brother, the Battle Back winner comes right back into the game, and the remaining houseguests have no say. Last season, Battle Back went on for several weeks with Victor beating one evictee after another, in a fashion reminiscent of CBS Survivor‘s Redemption Island comps. However, this time, the winner may or may not get to come back into the house, according to Julie.

One BB19 fan theory from Reddit supposes that the Battle Back and Halting Hex might be linked.

Julie Chen said last week, “In a Big Brother first, the Houseguests will get the chance to stop their return to the game.”

#TFW bae is flirting w/ another woman right in front of you. Head to the #BBLF to see what the HGs are up to: https://t.co/LskvfCcucp #BB19 pic.twitter.com/4n4GcFSn2d — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 18, 2017

If it came down to HGs simply saying “yes” or “no” to a Battle Back winner, the smart money is on denial of re-entry into the Big Brother house. However, it may be that their consent hinges on the use of the temptation. Since every temptation has had an associated curse, could it be that the Halting Hex that stops a live eviction brings with it the punishment of a returning HG?

Every single temptation has been used so far in BB19, so it would be surprising if the Halting Hex weren’t exercised resulting in someone coming back into the house. That means, in theory, the Battle Back winner might claim victory only to be left cooling their heels, as Victor did in BB18, waiting to come back into the house. We’ll know for sure this Friday on the Battle Back special episode at 8 p.m.

Other Live Feeds action overnight

The Big Brother 19 house was relatively calm on Tuesday’s live feeds. Dominique isolated herself from most of the players, certain that she will be evicted while Jessica is blossoming and coming into her own now that Cody’s gone. Jason, Paul, and Alex spent time scheming about next week’s target for eviction and Jason wants Christmas out of the house. It seems his guilt over mangling her foot is eating at him.

Allies Mark and Matt decide to target Jessica, Ramses, Christmas, and Josh if they can. Paul toyed with some paranoia about Jessica coming for him. Since both sides of the Big Brother 19 house have Christmas on their wish list, will she be next to go? Mark and Josh made peace, but each still wants the other gone. Josh had a rough week with the shower peeping talk, so he’s on edge.

Veteran Paul doesn’t seem to be anyone’s target which is both interesting and foolish, while Kevin seems to flying under the radar even though some suspect he might have been responsible for the hinky votes in the last two evictions. Josh promised he would go after some “big targets, ” but he’s made clear he’s Team Paul, so perhaps he means literally big like uber-muscular Mark.

Who will win the Halting Hex and can Dom save herself?

Big Brother 19 spoilers from Big Brother Network indicate that Dominique could go out on a 10-0 vote unless Kevin (or someone else) decides to throw a vote at Jessica to encourage confusion and chaos going into next week. The house is united against Dom, and she’s not even trying to change minds it seems. Perhaps she’ll rally in her last moments, but as of now, she’s in a self-imposed sequester.

As for the Halting Hex temptation, it seems that Alex has a good chance of winning based on fan popularity polling at Big Brother Network. Paul won the Pendant of Protection on personality and Christmas got the Ring of Replacement in sympathy for her foot. Alex ranked consistently high each week on the popularity poll, and the other front runners are ineligible based on prior temptations.

The #BBLF will be down for longer than usual later this week, but it will be worth it! Tune in Friday at 8/7c for a special #BattleBack ep. pic.twitter.com/LP1DvWrID2 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 18, 2017

Tune into Big Brother 19 on CBS tonight at 8 p.m. to see the Power of Veto competition. Jason won, and we’ll see on Thursday’s BB19 episode that he won’t use it making Alex’s nominations of Jessica and Dominique final. We’ll get the Live Eviction on tomorrow’s 9 p.m. episode and then the Battle Back on the special CBS episode of Big Brother 19 on Friday night at 8 p.m.

The Live Feeds will be down for an extended period starting before Thursday’s eviction and will continue indefinitely, likely associated with the Battle Back, according to CBS production. Check back soon for more Big Brother 19 spoilers.

[Featured Images by Sonja Flemming/CBS]