‘The Originals’ Season 5 Premiere Spoilers: Candice King Reprising ‘TVD’ Role Of Caroline Forbes-Salvatore

The Originals Season 5 spoilers are pouring in, and one has fans of The Vampire Diaries very excited. Candice King, who played Caroline Forbes-Salvatore on Julie Plec’s vampire series is confirmed to be appearing in the premiere episode of the spin-off TV show.

Spoilers might be ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on The CW television series.

According to TV Line, Candice King is reprising the TVD role of Caroline in the spinoff, The Originals. While it not known if she will be a series regular or not, it has been confirmed that the actress will appear in the Season 5 premiere.

As fans know, Season 5 will have a 10-year time jump. Hope Mikaelson (formerly Summer Fontana) will be played by 17-year-old Danielle Rose Russell, according to Entertainment Weekly. Viewers might recognize the actress from The Last Tycoon.

During the last episode of The Originals, the Mikaelson siblings were able to save Hope from The Hollow. However, they had to part ways, never seeing each other again. To make matters even more heartbreaking, Klaus (Joseph Morgan) had to say goodbye to the little girl he had just reunited with after her rescue. Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) decided that Hope would be better off – and safer – in Mystic Falls. Hope will spend the next several years at the Salvatore School For The Young And Gifted, the institution that is run by Caroline Forbes-Salvatore.

It is possible that Klaus and Caroline (dubbed ‘Klaroline’ by fans) might cross paths once again. However, it is not known for sure if Caroline’s appearance will have her in Mystic Falls or if she will travel to New Orleans. Spoilers indicate that Season 5 will have scenes featuring both locations.

Other spoilers for The Originals Season 5 include Steven Krueger being promoted to series regular, TV Line reported. The actor plays Josh in the TVD spinoff. Last time viewers saw him, he wanted Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) and Sofya (Taylor Cole) to ally themselves with the Mikaelsons to help defeat The Hollow.

What do you think of these spoilers for The Originals Season 5? Are you excited to see Candice King reprising her role of Caroline Forbes-Salvatore in the premiere?

