Lamar Odom Makes Plans For Tell-All Book

Lamar Odom has been through a lot over the last few years, and it turns out that he is making big plans to write a tell-all book. Nearly two years after Lamar almost died in a brothel, he is ready to speak out. Lamar was married to Khloe Kardashian, played in the NBA, and of course, he has great stories to tell. While at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports awards on July 13, Lamar shared that he has a book coming out. In Touch Weekly shared the details about what is going on with Mr. Odom.

Lamar said that this would be an autobiography of his life, and he will tell everything. It sounds like Lamar won’t hold back. This means he should talk about how bad things got for him for a bit and also discuss his marriage to Khloe Kardashian. She has moved on, but if Lamar is dating again, he hasn’t revealed that just yet.

An insider shared a few more details about what is going on with Lamar’s book. The insider shared that Lamar is going to actually talk about all of the sex and drugs that lead to his downfall. He is also going to get a pretty great paycheck for this book, and the insider said it could be around $10 million. Lamar will even talk about the cheating, and it sounds like there will be no holding back. A lot of stuff should come out that the fans have never heard.

At this time, Khloe Kardashian hasn’t shared her thoughts on the book. You know that he will talk about her in it, so she is going to have an opinion. Khloe might not love the idea of Lamar sharing all of their secrets, but at the same time, this could be very therapeutic for Lamar, and Khloe has always made it clear she wants what is best for him.

Are you surprised to hear that Lamar Odom has plans to write a tell-all book? Lamar is off the show now, but you never know if they will talk about it once Khloe finds out that it is going to happen.

