Kylie Jenner Unveils Wax Figure, Pranks Entire Family During FaceTime Call

Kylie Jenner had everyone seeing double when her new Madame Tussauds wax figure was unveiled Tuesday evening. Since the figure looks so much like her, the reality star decided to play a little prank on her famous family to see if they could tell the difference.

E! News noted that the 19-year-old attended the event in Hollywood to unveil her figurine and shared a shot via social media standing side by side with the waxwork. While wax replicas don’t always resemble the celebrities they are intended to, Jenner’s was spot on, down to the star’s signature pout, making it difficult to point out the real Kylie.

The inspiration for the figure was Jenner’s look from the Manus x Machina-themed Met Gala in 2016. She explained that she donated the actual dress she wore that evening, which was a custom silver, beaded Balmain gown. The look was completed with heels and a black bob wig tucked behind one ear. At Tuesday’s affair, the Kylie Cosmetics entrepreneur sported similar makeup she had done for the Met Ball and posed beside her figure in a black dress.

In her Instagram post, Jenner thanked Madame Tussauds for the creation and wrote, “go visit my girl tomorrow in Hollywood and see the actual dress I wore to the Met Gala last year!”

thanks @tussaudsla for this amazing honor! ???? go visit my girl tomorrow in Hollywood and see the actual dress I wore to the Met Gala last year! A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 18, 2017 at 8:58pm PDT

In another post, she revealed that she tricked her family with the figure during a FaceTime call.

I made her FaceTime my whole family .. fooled everyone ???????? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 18, 2017 at 9:04pm PDT

Fans were told about the upcoming wax figure in February when she shared behind-the scenes videos detailing some of what goes into the process. The creation of a figurine takes several months to complete.

Jenner is not the first member of her family to be immortalized with a figure at the museum. Her older sisters Kendall and Kim Kardashian have their own figures displayed there, as does her brother-in-law, Kanye West. Kylie’s wax figure, which is valued at $350,000, will be open to the public at the Los Angeles location starting on Wednesday.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been busy this summer with projects like her recently launched Kendall + Kylie swimwear capsule collection. Next up, Jenner will be heavily promoting her new reality series, Life of Kylie, which is scheduled to air on E! next month.

[Featured Image by Rich Fury/Invision/AP Images]