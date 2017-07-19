Summerslam 2017 Match Card: Here Are The Predicted Bouts For WWE’s Big Event

The Summerslam 2017 match card hasn’t been officially announced yet, but already, fans and commentators are speculating about who’s going to be featured in the Pay-per-view (PPV) event of the Summer. Here now are some predictions, but remember; this is only speculation. Things may change between now and August 20.

Universal Championship

The consensus seems to be that this will be a four-way bout between Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe. That’s what CBS Sports‘ Brian Campbell and Real Sport 101‘s Patches Chance believe. As Campbell says, these guys are the cream of the crop and WWE’s biggest, most bankable stars.

“These four men have been part of WWE’s best stretches of booking in recent months, giving Raw an electric element that WWE’s flagship show has been woefully inconsistent in sparking. All four men are physical and capable of bringing in elements of cartoonish violence (using props like ambulance and gurneys) without sacrificing from the shoot elements of a real fight.”

WWE Championship

Chance and Campbell are in agreement on this one, too, when it comes to a potential match between John Cena and Jinder Mahal. Cena is the perfect face for this match, and Jinder plays the perfect heel, according to Chance.

“With Jinder playing up his foreign aspects and berating American crowds as of late, this story basically writes itself.”

Meanwhile, What Culture hopes Jinder brings back the dreaded Punjabi Prison, but with some updated rules.

“The match would be somewhat saved if WWE reduced the number of doors to just one. Then at least both Orton and Jinder will be fighting over the sole easy method of escape, leaving the other to traverse the tricky fence – a far simpler dynamic.”

Raw Women’s Championship, Smackdown Women’s Championship

Here, the two competing brands battle it out in separate matches to crown their individual women’s champions. For Raw, Chance sees this playing out as another four-way brawl between Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax.

Campbell, however, thinks Raw‘s title bout will just be Bliss vs. Banks.

As for Smackdown, both commentators agree it’s going to be Naomi vs. Charlotte.

United States Championship

The consensus here is that it will be AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura.

Intercontinental Championship

Campbell predicts The Miz will take on Finn Baylor, and Chance predicts The Miz will face Jason Jordan.

Raw Tag Team Championship

Another consensus here as both Campbell and Chance predict it will be Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins (The Shield)

Smackdown Tag Team Championship

Chance sees this as a two-way bout with The New Day vs. The Usos. Campbell predicts a three-way bout with the addition of American Alpha.

The Kickoff Show

What’s a WWE event without a kickoff show? Don’t expect Summerslam to deprive viewers of this fan favorite. Campbell predicts a ten-man Battle Royal featuring Raw‘s Big Cass, Enzo Amore, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Elias Samson, up against the Smackdown contingent of Kevin Owens, Baron Corbin, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler, and Randy Orton.

Summerslam airs August 20 at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

[Featured Image by JP Yim/Getty Images]