Cassie Jo Stoddart, Brian Draper: The Movie ‘Scream’ Made Them Kill Idaho Teen Sitter–‘Murder Among Friends’

Cassie Jo Stoddart, 16, was found stabbed to death inside her aunt and uncle’s Idaho home 11 years ago. She was house sitting at the time of the murder. The case will be featured on Investigation Discovery’s show Murder Among Friends. The crime series will reveal that Cassie Jo Stoddart died at the hands of her close friends Brian Lee Draper and Torey Adamcik, both 16. The crime was dubbed the “Scream Murder” in the media. Murder Among Friends’ episode title for this story is “Stick to the Plan.”

In September of 2006, Cassie Jo Stoddart’s was house sitting for relatives. Her boyfriend, Matt, was also at the house. They looked forward to watching movies and hanging out together. However, the quiet night turned into a night of pure terror for Cassie Jo.

Police received a frantic call from a Pocatello, Idaho residence, indicating that a teenage girl was lying unresponsive in a pool of blood. An autopsy report confirmed that the victim had almost 30 stab wounds to the body. According to the Idaho State Journal, Cassie Jo’s body was found by her uncle’s 13-year-old daughter, two days after the killing.

“Experts believed Cassie was killed sometime Friday night. The family had not returned until Sunday evening.”

Matt told police that he spent time with Cassie Jo Stoddart that night but left when his mother picked him up. He said before leaving, two friends came over to watch a movie, but they also left the house.

The friends were identified as fellow Pocatello High School classmates Brian Draper and Torey Adamcik. During the investigation, police uncovered a deadly plot that included a videotape and a hit list. Records show that Brian Draper and Torey Adamcik had planned to murder both Cassie Jo Stoddart and Matt.

Matt told them that while he was at the house with Cassie Jo, the electricity suddenly went out, leaving them with an eerie and creepy feeling. However, the lights suddenly came back on before he departed.

What Matt and Cassie Jo didn’t know was that Brian Draper and Torey Adamcik had never left the home. They were still there listening to the couple’s every move as they waited for the perfect moment to kill them.

Cassie Jo Stoddart was no doubt terrified when Matt had to leave. That’s when Brian and Torey came out of hiding and stabbed the pretty young teen to death.

Brian and Torey were arrested and charged with the murder. Hidden deep in the woods was a videotape that showed Brian and Torey planning the killing. Police also found dark clothing and a group of knives.

Allegedly, Brian Draper was obsessed with the Columbine killers and violent song lyrics by Slipknot. They say Torey Adamcik liked horror movies. The movie Scream inspired the killing.

Both Brian Draper and Torey Adamcik were given life sentences. After the murder, Cassie Jo’s aunt and uncle had a hard time returning to the place that was once considered their dream house, and according to the Idaho State Journal, the Contreras family has had a hard time selling it.

“Allison Contreras lost her job and fell into depression. His step-daughter suffered a breakdown after she reported seeing Cassie in the house and attempted suicide. Frank said each member of the family has had an unexplained encounter in the home. He said he stopped loving and started drinking. His marriage suffered because of the tragedy, and he eventually moved out.”

The story of Cassie Jo Stoddart’s horrifying ordeal was played out on ID’s Your Worst Nightmare. Murder Among Friends airs this Thursday, July 20, at 9 p.m. on Investigation Discovery. Last week, the murder of transgender teen Gwen Araujo was profiled.

[Featured Image by John Miller/AP Images]