Ben Affleck Quit ‘Triple Frontier’ For ‘Family,’ Did New Girlfriend Have Any Influence?

Ben Affleck quit Netflix’s Triple Frontier to “focus on his wellness and family.” Did his new girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus, have any influence over his decision?

Taking time for himself and his family

Ben Affleck dropped out of Triple Frontier to “take some time” for himself and his family. Deadline reported that the Netflix film will move forward without him.

Triple Frontier’s director, J.C. Chandor, has been working on the film since 2009 as a follow-up to Kathryn Bigelow’s Oscar-winning movie The Hurt Locker.

Paramount Pictures dropped out of the film weeks before production began in April. Actors Tom Hardy and Channing Tatum also abandoned the project. Netflix picked up the film, and Ben Affleck was first connected to the film in May.

Mark Boal, who wrote The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty, wrote the screenplay for Triple Frontier. The film is set in the converging border territory of Argentina, Brazil, and Paraguay.

Ben Affleck also stepped down as the director for The Batman in January to focus on playing the superhero on screen, but he will remain a producer on the project.

The actor said in a statement that “performing this role demands focus, passion, and the very best performance I can give.”

He admitted that he realized he cannot “do both jobs at the level they require.”

Affleck will promote his next big movie, Justice League, at Comic-Con in San Diego this weekend.

A busy year full of changes

This year has been full of change for Ben. He announced back in March that he had finished another stint in rehab because he wanted to “live life to the fullest and be the best father” he could be, E! News reported.

Affleck called it quits with his wife Jennifer Garner back in 2015 however, the two just filed for divorce this spring. The actors share three children, Violet, 11; Seraphina, 8; and Samuel, 5.

The 44-year-old is currently dating Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus.

Who Is Ben Affleck’s New Lady? Details on the following linkhttps://t.co/0HjN877HAG pic.twitter.com/2spzAZLnFF — World Stars Mag (@WorldStarsMag) July 10, 2017

The pair met years ago while they were both still married but reconnected in a romantic way after they both separated from their spouses.

Rumors swirled when news broke that the two were dating that they had potentially started their affair when they were still married.

Ben Affleck ‘started his affair with girlfriend a year before Jennifer Garner divorce’ https://t.co/ch2fT0haLt pic.twitter.com/htrIXbJ3Ol — Mirror Celeb (@MirrorCeleb) July 10, 2017

This past weekend, Ben received the 2017 Starkey Hearing Foundation Gala Humanitarian Award for his work with Eastern Congo Initiative, a charitable organization he founded in 2010.

It’s an honor to receive the 2017 #StarkeyGala Humanitarian Award & an honor of a lifetime to have @StarkeyCares as a partner. @EasternCongo pic.twitter.com/uRpFAV5ibS — Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) July 17, 2017

Lindsay Shookus was nowhere to be found that evening despite the fact that the couple has been spotted out in public together before.

In recent days, Shookus has been spotted around Affleck’s Los Angeles home.

Jennifer Garner happily heads to the gym following Ben Affleck’s date night with Lindsay Shookus. https://t.co/WPleJPzubj pic.twitter.com/8jHH3iesdc — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) July 11, 2017

Although Ben said he quit Triple Frontier to focus on his own “wellness and family,” do you think that his new girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus, had any influence over his decision to take a step back from his busy career? Let us know in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Staff/Getty Images]