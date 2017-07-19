Ed Sheeran Returns To Twitter After Deleting Account Following Game Of Thrones Hate – Sort Of

Ed Sheeran disappeared from Twitter after his cameo performance in the Game of Thrones Season 7 premiere.

The singer/songwriter reportedly disappeared from the social media platform after receiving criticism for his role on GoT according to CNN. The singer didn’t comment on whether or not the Game of Thrones backlash had anything to do with his decision to delete the account.

The criticism he received on Twitter was about the show utilizing a prominent pop culture as a character on the show disturbed the immersive effect of a fantasy show.

His cameo performance featured Sheeran as an unknown soldier of the Lannister army singing a song that came from the book which is the show’s source material. Outside of the song, Sheeran only had one other bit of dialogue about King’s Landing calling it the “worst place in the world.”

Although, Sheeran’s absence from Twitter was short lived as he returned to social media with a caveat. It seems the singer/songwriter will not keep his presence on Twitter after reactivating his account. He has written in his bio section that he will no longer be using the social media platform and that his fans should follow his Instagram account, @teddyphotos.

The director for the episode, Jeremy Podewsa, which featured Ed Sheeran’s cameo came to his defense according to Newsweek. Podewsa spoke with them and acknowledged Sheeran’s performance and on-set demeanor.

“I think Ed did a lovely job—he’s a lovely actor and a lovely person,” he said.

He also addressed the criticism of the 26-year-old singer’s appearance as a problem with the audience’s inability to see past Sheeran’s celebrity status. He also defended the producer’s decision to have the singer appear on the show against the criticism of “stunt casting.”

Podewsa also stated that he’d be upset if the negative reaction would hurt Sheeran.

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jul 16, 2017 at 8:46pm PDT

This wouldn’t be the first time that Sheeran has left Twitter according to the Britain Sun. He’s gone on record to state that he would go on Twitter and find, “nothing, but mean things said about me.” He believes the social media platform is an environment for that type of behavior.

People on Twitter came to Sheeran’s defense at the overwhelming criticism that he received.

seriously y'all mocked ed sheeran just because he had a 2 minutes cameo??? what's wrong with that tbh?? get a life??? — ???? lucia (@merlinsdragons) July 19, 2017

How can anyone possibly hate on Ed Sheeran. He's like one of the few genuine mainstream celebrities out there… — UnofficialWinchester (@MagicalBaboon) July 18, 2017

Just don't understand how people can hate on Ed Sheeran so much to make him delete his twitter like sorry what he's one of the nicest people — Sophie ???? (@aSophieLally) July 18, 2017

Game of Thrones airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO.

[Featured Image by Drew Gurian/Invision/AP Images]