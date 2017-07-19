Chelsea Houska’s Ex-Boyfriend Adam Lind Was Arrested For Burglary

Adam Lind has quite the rap sheet, and on July 19, a previously undisclosed arrest was revealed.

According to a report by Radar Online, the former boyfriend of Chelsea Houska was arrested in 2010 for burglary and theft.

In court papers obtained by the outlet from the Minnehaha Circuit Court, it was revealed that Adam Lind had been charged with one count of burglary in November of 2010 after he allegedly broke into a home months prior with the “intent to commit theft.” He was also accused of a second count of petty theft in the second degree after he allegedly took control of the property of an unnamed person.

One year later, Adam Lind was reportedly charged with trespassing and sentenced to 90 days at the Minnehaha Country Jail after pleading guilty to a lesser charge. However, because he had no similar charges at the time, 83 days of the sentence were suspended.

Adam Lind has also faced other legal drama in recent years, including three DUIs, a child support case against him from ex-girlfriend Taylor Halbur (the mother of his 3-year-old daughter, Paislee), and a 2014 charge of domestic stalking, which was later dropped.

Adam Lind shares a seven-year-old daughter, Aubree, with Chelsea Houska.

A post shared by Adam Lind (@adamjoelind) on Sep 10, 2016 at 1:04pm PDT

In other Adam Lind news, the longtime reality dad has allegedly quit Teen Mom 2 ahead of the show’s recently premiered eighth season. As a Radar Online report suggested earlier this year, Lind was sick of being bashed and desired to live a more private life away from the MTV cameras in South Dakota.

The outlet also claimed that while Adam Lind was contractually obligated to participate in Teen Mom 2 Season 7, he didn’t film much and was ultimately phased out of the show.

He even refused to answer questions from Dr. Drew Pinsky at the Teen Mom 2 Season 7 reunion special.

A post shared by Adam Lind (@adamjoelind) on Sep 10, 2016 at 7:22am PDT

In addition to moving on from Teen Mom 2, Adam Lind has also seemingly taken a step back from social media. While the longtime reality star used to share regular updates with fans on Instagram, his latest post was shared on November 30, 2016, and his latest tweet was shared around the same time.

[Featured Image by Adam Lind/Instagram]