‘The Winds Of Winter’ Release Date Clues For October Found On George R.R. Martin’s Blog Posts

A new season of Game of Thrones dropped this week, yet many avid fans of George R. R. Martin and his A Song of Ice and Fire saga continue to wait for the sixth book, The Winds of Winter. ASOIAF lovers have long been waiting for the next installment of the epic fantasy series, and new rumors suggest that the book might just arrive before 2017 ends, specifically in October.

George R.R. Martin’s fans who have been closely following updates on Winds of Winter have spotted clues on the author’s recent LiveJournal entries. Earlier this month, the 68-year-old novelist wrote about TV shows great to binge watch before Game of Thrones’ premiere. However, what fans, especially renowned A Song of Ice and Fire commentator BryndenBFish, quickly picked up is the introduction to the post and the author’s mood (pleased) at the time of writing it.

“I’ve been working so much of late that I have fallen way behind in my reading…” George R.R. Martin’s opening read.

BryndenBFish, who’s been keeping track on Martin’s ASOIAF book series, took it as a sign that The Winds of Winter is just around the corner.

“Guys, dare I ask it, but is the long night almost over?” BryndenBFish wrote on Twitter.

BryndenBFish’s speculation sounds optimistic, and fans are there to support it. The Internet has somehow pieced together clues on The Winds of Winter’s release based on Martin’s latest LiveJournal entry about “the mighty city” of Valyria, which is believed to be similar to the mighty city of Babylon mentioned in the Bible’s Revelation 18:10.

The numbers were put together and a theory was made: Martin’s big “revelation,” which is The Winds of Winter, could be out on 18/10 or Oct. 18, according to Paste Magazine. It remains to be seen if this predicted release date is true. What’s certain is that it will be big news if the book will indeed be released on that date and fans will be there to watch out for it.

Meanwhile, as Game of Thrones is currently airing its seventh season, some fans are worried that the HBO series might give away book spoilers. However, Martin himself has confirmed — in response to a fan query — that there are plot twists in The Winds of Winter that will not be part of the TV show.

The Winds of Winter’s release date continues to be a subject of speculation and fans should note that it will remain a mystery unless Martin or his representative will give out an official statement.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]