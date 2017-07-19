‘RHONY’ Ramona Singer’s Ex-Husband Mario Singer To Marry His Mistress Kasey Dexter?

Ramona Singer’s former husband, Mario Singer, is reportedly planning to tie the knot with his mistress turned girlfriend, Kasey Dexter.

As The Real Housewives of New York City star continues to search for love after divorce, her ex-husband is allegedly ready to settle down with Dexter, who he was caught having an affair with years ago while married to the longtime reality star and mother of his 22-year-old daughter.

“Kasey really wants a ring,” an insider told Radar Online on July 19. “His friends have been telling her to relax and that he’s thinking of proposing and he’s working on it.”

Mario Singer, 64, and Kasey Dexter, 34, embarked on an affair three years ago and were ultimately caught together at the home he once shared with Ramona Singer in the Hamptons. Since then, the couple reportedly dated on and off before opting to move to South Florida together.

As the Radar Online source explained, Kasey Dexter relocated from New York City to Florida years ago to get sober and a while later, Mario Singer joined her. Still, the pair frequently enjoys spending time together in New York City and recently traveled to the Hamptons for a short vacation.

Prior to their trip, Mario Singer reunited with his ex-wife Ramona Singer at their daughter’s graduation from college.

While Ramona Singer’s former husband may be getting married in the near future, kids are likely out of the question, even though Dexter is only in her mid-30s.

Ramona Singer and Mario Singer split years ago but their divorce wasn’t finalized until last year. At the time, the longtime reality star opened up to People magazine about the breakup and said that while she attempted to salvage her marriage after learning of Mario’s affair with Dexter, she ultimately endured too much humiliation and reached her breaking point with the marriage.

To see more of Ramona Singer and her co-stars, including Bethenny Frankel, LuAnn De Lesseps, Carole Radziwill, Tinsley Mortimer, Sonja Morgan, and Dorinda Medley, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 9 on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Bravo]