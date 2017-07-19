‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nikki Has A Word With Nick And Hilary Cooks Up Another Scandal

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Victor (Eric Braeden) is going to make his gratefulness known to Noah (Robert Adamson). Nikki will have much to say to Nick after his plan to sabotage the concert failed, and Hilary (Mishael Morgan) is going to use Victor’s words against him. It’s bound to be a chaotic Thursday in Genoa City.

Curious Questions

Nikki’s concert is over, but the drama continues in the Newman family. After her outing with Jack (Peter Bergman), Nikki confronted Victor. While she will tell Victor she loves him, she just can’t accept the way her husband behaves. Victor will just allow Nikki to have her way this time. Victor will tell Ashley (Eileen Davidson) about Nikki’s flare-up and the confrontation he had with Nick. Abby (Melissa Ordway) will also hear from Victor that Nick has been disowned. Scott (Daniel Hall) is going to offer his support to Victor who feels down after all the excitement during the concert. Abby and Scott will run into each other, and Scott will suggest it would be better not to know the specifics.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease Victor will approach Noah and express how thankful he is for what the young man did to save Nikki’s concert. The broken soundboard could have stopped the concert if it were not for Noah’s quick thinking.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Victor will tell Noah he values the kind of relationship they have. Although they didn’t get along well in the past, it’s all water under the bridge. Noah will start asking questions about Victor and Nick’s issues. The Mustache would certainly find a way to dodge the question.

Today on #YR, Victor and Nick’s feud escalates and a juicy story falls into Hilary’s lap! WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/XNOwJf2jSG pic.twitter.com/t8ftV1zdUq — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) July 18, 2017

Meanwhile, Nick is not going to escape unscathed. He is going to hear it from Nikki. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest Nikki will explode over what Nick’s plan to sabotage her show. Nick will explain how much he cares for Nikki. Nikki will be far from touched when he hears Nick’s reason for causing a ruckus. Nikki will be quick to point out Nick takes after Victor since they don’t have qualms about hurting the people they love.

Newman Scoop

While the Newman family deals with drama, Young and the Restless spoilers tease Hilary will try to look for a way to capitalize on what she caught on tape. Hilary and Howard (David Faustino) are going to talk about the next step they need to make. They caught the fight between Victor and his son. Young and the Restless spoilers hint Hilary will quote Victor’s exact words to her –to air the material she thinks would be the most fitting for her show.

Today on #YR, problems arise at Nikki's concert but Victor insists that the show must go! WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/D482vQCDbR pic.twitter.com/3pRzdpr7Ph — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) July 13, 2017

Hilary and Harold will have doubts on whether the material should be aired but Young and the Restless spoilers are hinting that the scene between father and son will make it to the small screen. It’s going to be another scandalous day for anyone from the Newman clan, and Hilary will definitely stir up big trouble when the scoop gets out.

Speaking of Hilary, it seems like Mariah and Devon are headed for a breakup or they will soon. Devon could always deny he still has lingering feelings for Hilary but Mariah wants the honest truth from him. Devon will still be involved in Hilary’s business. With how the current events in Young and the Restless are unfolding, there are speculations of a major couple shakeup happening in Genoa City. There are speculations Tessa and Mariah who became close friends could end up as a couple. Young and the Restless spoilers tease things are going to heat up in Genoa City as the Newman clan gets entangled in another major scandal which could reveal how dysfunctional the family truly is.

TODAY: Dina shocks Jack and Mariah questions her future with Devon. #YR pic.twitter.com/7LyKbDYBcn — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) July 19, 2017

[Featured Image by John Sciulli/Getty Images]