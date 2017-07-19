‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Week Of July 24-28: Gabi Tired Of Chad’s Lies, Abigail Wants To Save Him

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of July 24-28 indicate that Chabby could be back sooner than expected. Things were never really fully resolved between Chad (Billy Flynn) and Abigail (Marci Miller), and these simmering feelings will soon spill over into Gabi (Camila Banus) and Chad’s relationship. According to spoilers, Gabi’s sixth sense will tell her that something is brewing since she can feel Chad withdrawing from her. As Chabby’s feelings grow for each other, the intimacy between Gabi and Chad will be broken and he will start to be less than honest with her. Days of Our Lives spoilers via She Knows Soaps reveal that next week the tension between the two will erupt in an all-out fight that may lead to their breakup after Gabi catches him in lies about Abigail.

Abigail is facing drama of her own, according to the latest spoilers. Days of Our Lives fans know that she has discovered that Dario (Jordi Vilasuso) is involved in the counterfeit money business. After she confronts him with the evidence, he then blackmails her with a photo on his phone according to Inquisitr. The photo shows Chad standing over the body of Deimos (Vincent Irizarry). By the end of this week, July 21, Dario will be arrested but this doesn’t mean that he stops using Abigail to do his dirty work.

In the latest #DAYS, Abigail's suspicion over Dario continues to grow. https://t.co/46rX1GZUAf pic.twitter.com/w8BPsAEIKj — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) July 13, 2017

From the jail cells, Dario manipulates Abigail into cleaning up his mess. Together, Theo (Kyler Pettis) and Abigail work together to save Chad from the mess he is caught up in. That is until Theo’s laptop goes missing and Andre (Thaao Penghlis) joins them to get it back.

Eventually the charges against Dario are dropped, but Chad finds out how he blackmailed Abigail according to spoilers. Days of Our Lives fans can expect to see Chad asking Abigail questions that she can’t answer and he will grow suspicious. In turn, Dario does not like Chad poking around in his business. He will rub salt in the wounds by reminding Chad that Abigail is his wife now because she chose him.

Life is better when you're laughing. #DAYS ????: @_marcimiller_ A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Jun 22, 2017 at 4:00pm PDT

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of July 24-28 also reveal that Chad, Abigail and Dario will have an epic showdown. Tune in for a battle with undercurrents of love, betrayal and revenge on Days of Our Lives!

[Featured Image by Omar Vega, Chris Pizzello, and Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Images]