Brad Pitt Looking For Love In The Wrong Places? Sober Star’s Nightclub Visits Worrying Friends

Angelina Jolie shocked the world when she filed for divorce from Brad Pitt 10 months ago, and that was just the beginning of the story. First, it was revealed that Jolie’s final straw with Pitt was some sort of physical encounter on a private plane with their oldest son, Maddox. Then in May, Pitt revealed in a shocking interview with GQ Style that he was now sober, and he thinks that his drinking played a role in his split. After his recent revelations, friends are now concerned after he had been seen in numerous nightclubs. Is Pitt on his way to a relapse?

Radar Online recently reported that Pitt was the “last man standing” at 3 a.m. at the Rabbit Hole Club in England, only hours after being spotted with rumored new love, Sienna Miller, and Bradley Cooper at the Glastonbury Music Festival. Pitt was also reportedly openly flirting with Miller at the club, which is when the rumors of a romance began.

Pitt’s late-night appearances cannot sit well with Jolie. The couple has been trying to work out a custody agreement for months. If Pitt has a change in behavior, it could affect negotiations negatively.

“At this rate, Brad’s heading for a major relapse, and he’s only going to push Angie’s buttons if she thinks Brad’s flirting with Sienna,” a source told Radar Online.

Even though the couple has not reached a custody settlement, they are amicably trying to co-parent their six kids Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 9. But a change in Brad Pitt’s sobriety could rock any peace he has with Jolie.

“Right now, Angie holds all the aces in terms of custody, so Brad needs to keep on her good side,” says the source.

Even though Pitt has been hounded by romance rumors – not just with Sienna Miller, but also supermodel Elle MacPherson – Hollywood Life is reporting that neither Pitt or Jolie are ready to date anyone seriously.

Pitt and Jolie were together for over a decade before getting married just under three years ago. In fact, their wedding might have been an attempt to fix their already fractured relationship. Then, given the extremes of their split, it should come as no surprise that both superstars are not ready to move on at this point.

Not only do they have their own broken hearts to deal with, but the split was extremely hard on their kids, making both parents leery of introducing a third party into the family.

“Angelina and Brad are both fully focused on the children, and really aren’t interested in getting into a relationship with anyone else at this time. Brad is also committed to his sobriety and exploring his new-found love of sculpture, so his mind isn’t in a dating space right now,” a source close to Angelina told Hollywood Life.

[Featured Image by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images]