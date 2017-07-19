‘Deadliest Catch’ Captain Sig Hansen Medevaced To Get Better Care Due To New Heart Pains

In the most recent episode of the Deadliest Catch, fans had to do a double take before realizing that Captain Sig Hansen’s latest heart issues are not a rerun, but instead, the latest crisis on the crab fishing reality show.

The popular captain of the F/V Northwestern is experiencing a deja vu. Just a year ago, Sig barely cheated death and survived stress-induced heart failure, often called a widow-maker. Deadliest Catch fans were grateful that Sig survived the heart attack, and although happy he was returning to fishing and the show, many were concerned for the captain’s health.

Last week, Sig experienced new chest pains. As the Inquisitr reported, Sig needed to take nitroglycerin because he experienced pain on the left side of his chest, and he feared he was having another heart attack.

This week, after taking Nitro, the captain continued fishing in impossibly stormy conditions. Then, Sig argued with his brother, Norm, about an anchor that was frozen. Sig threw an agitated fit, something he had promised his heart doctor he would never do again. In the end, Norm was right, and the anchor problem was solved, but the pain did not subside.

Next, Sig took himself and the fishing boat to St. Paul Harbor to unload and wait out the storm. The captain started to smoke and spoke to the camera about the chest pains. Clearly, he was concerned.

While the crew was off-loading at St. Paul, Sig was now seen in his car, driving to the doctor’s office. He talked about the pain, and for the cameras, pointed to where the pain was located.

He admitted that last time, he thought it was nothing, and it wound up being a heart attack. Sig confessed that this new pain got him “freaked out.”

“I don’t know what it is. It is a pain here, on my left side.

His near-death experience last year changed how he now viewed things. As he continued to drive, Sig admitted that what happened last year was “always” in the back of his mind, calling it a “mind trip.”

On the dock, Edgar is seen smoking a cigarette and commenting on how Sig has been gone a while now. He walked over to the F/V Saga to pay Captain Jake Anderson a visit. Before Edgar could even get the fully guided tour by the former F/V Northwestern deck hand, Jake, Matt Bradley is on the phone, and he needs to reach Edgar.

Matt relayed that at the doctor’s office, they consulted with two different doctors about the results of Sig’s latest EKG. The consulting doctors felt that this was serious enough, and they didn’t want to take any chances.

Matt then said that Sig had to be medevaced to Anchorage to get more specialized care. Jake looked shocked and muttered that this was “not good.”

Captain Jake had his own anchor problems. The F/V Saga was moving all over the place, and Jake started to swear and have a fit. The anchor was lost.

The next day, he asked deck hand Dean Gribble, whom he fired just last week for insubordination, to come up and help the crew find the anchor. Gribble’s experience and knowledge helped as they retrieved the anchor, and all was well again on the F/V Saga.

Jake ate some humble pie as he told his ex-deck hand that he appreciated his help, but he was still letting him go. Jake could not work with someone on the boat that did not respect him. Gribble looked as if he thought all would be OK with Captain Jake, but he was seen leaving the boat with his things.

Meanwhile, Captain Keith Colburn and the F/V Wizard fished through the storm. This proved to be a rough way to get their quota, but the risk paid off handsomely. They are almost caught up with Captain Johnathan!

Do you think that Captain Sig Hansen has to hang it up and let Edgar or Mandy take over? Do you worry that Jake’s ill-temper and hysterical fits are going to lead him on the fast path towards stress-related health issues like Sig?

[Featured Image by David Livingston/Getty Images]