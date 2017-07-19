Kim Kardashian Cocaine Drug Allegation Drama Attracts More Americans On Twitter Than Trump Russian Scandal

Kim Kardashian has trumped Trump. While President Donald Trump and his son have become famed for their use of social media, particularly Twitter, they didn’t succeed in outdoing Kim in the recent social media scandals that played out side-by-side. And so, although Americans are known for their fascination for scandals that unfold on social media, the sudden explosion of shocking emails tweeted by Trump’s son came in a solid second to the drama involving Kardashian and a marble table that resulted in cocaine use allegations.

Newsweek totaled up the fall-out from the two social media scandals, noting that although “thousands of U.S. citizens snacked on their popcorn while watching drama unfold,” the bombshell burst of shocking emails tweeted by President Donald Trump’s son didn’t win for causing the most people to freak out on Twitter. Instead, the focus was on Kim’s marble table lines and the drug allegations that resulted.

For Kardashian, however, it began innocently, with no intent of jump-starting a drug drama. Instead, Kim shared a Snapchat video that focused on showcasing some of the new fashions from her Kardashian Kids collection. Kardashian also uploaded the video to Twitter. And that’s when the frenzy started, although the drama had nothing to do with the spotlight that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians queen sought to shine on her kids’ fashion line.

While the Kardashian Kids collection is all about looking adorable, the celebrity queen of reality TV unfortunately chose to stand next to a black table that seemed to bear white lines. And that turned into a social media speculation by fans that the white substance was cocaine. Bye, bye, focus on kids’ fashion, hello, drama about drug allegations.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr. also was turning to Twitter. However, his tweeted images had nothing to do with kids’ fashion or tables. Instead, Trump Jr. unveiled screenshots on Twitter of email dialogues that were supposed to attract attention.

Although the tweets showed that Trump Jr. had “been promised ‘incriminating’ information about Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton back when his father was on the campaign trail,” he failed to attract the same level of attention as Kim. But President Trump’s son persisted, noted Newsweek.

“Donald Trump Jr. was quoted responding, ‘I love it,’ to an email suggesting that he receive ‘very high level and sensitive information’ about Clinton that was ‘part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump.'”

Meanwhile, Kardashian was keeping her followers fascinated by her response to the cocaine drug allegations. And while the Russia scandal did get some media attention and Twitter responses, it was nothing compared to what began as Kim’s Candygate, which then turned into Tablegate.

Kim first tweeted to her fans that the mysterious white substance was probably leftover candy residue from treats she had purchased for her daughter, 4-year-old North West, and son, 19-month-old Saint West.

“I do not play with rumors like this so I’m gonna shut it down real quick,” tweeted Kardashian. “That’s sugar [not cocaine] from our candy mess from dylan’s candy shop.”

As Kim’s followers contemplated her claim that candy was responsible for what some had alleged to be cocaine, Donald Trump Jr.’s email chain on Twitter got about 33,000 likes and 17,220 retweets.

Here's my statement and the full email chain pic.twitter.com/x050r5n5LQ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 11, 2017

“It could be that Kardashian simply has more followers that resulted in more people losing their minds over her marble tables while the president’s son basically confirmed he was aware of Russia’s attempts to damage Clinton’s chances of winning the election,” noted Newsweek.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also succeeded in keeping up with the continuing speculation among her fans that she had unwittingly shown indications of drug use. She subsequently gave an update to Tablegate, telling fans that those white lines were actually white streaks that were part of a black marble table in her New York City hotel room.

Despite that effort, some of her followers remained unconvinced, with one fan even tweeting speculation that it was a different table.

“You think, she went out and got a marble table with white in the EXACT spot, just to play it off?”

Although Trump Jr. received what Newsweek described as a “media frenzy and a wave of outrage on Capitol Hill,” Kim continued to feed her fans more details about her response to those cocaine allegations, getting even more Twitter responses. She displayed a bag from Dylan’s Candy Shop in yet another video, explaining to her fans that although she initially had attributed those infamous white lines to candy dust, she now had come to the realization it was a table design.

Just a marble table ???????????? pic.twitter.com/5GA14ptvqy — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 12, 2017

And while Trump Jr. had those screenshots to try to add intrigue to his tweet, Kardashian let her gestures do the talking as she walked over to the marble table during the video and rubbed her finger along the white streak to prove her point that the lines were embedded in the marble. The video received about 122,000 likes and got retweeted about 35,840 times.

As for how the total Twitter numbers compare, 36-year-old Kim Kardashian has about 54 million followers. In contrast, 39-year-old Donald Trump Jr. boasts 1.84 million followers. Kardashian even has more followers on Twitter than President Donald Trump, who has 33.7 million.

What do you think? If you had your choice, would you watch Kim talk about her marble table or Trump discuss U.S. politics? Post your views below.

[Featured Image by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images]