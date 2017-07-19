Jenelle Evans Twitter: She Blames Recent Behavior With Kids On A Childhood Filled With ‘Anger’ And ‘Rage’

Jenelle Evans faced backlash on Twitter earlier this week due to her treatment of her three-year-old son Kaiser and her heated fight with David Eason, which took place in front of the child.

After fighting back against the backlash by claiming she could handle her family just fine, the Teen Mom 2 star was faced with harsh comments regarding her decision to expose her kids to ugly fights with her fiancé.

Following a tweet from a Teen Mom 2 viewer, which suggested she wasn’t normal or respectful of her family, Jenelle Evans fired back, claiming that her childhood was responsible for her shocking on-screen behavior with her partner and her toddler.

“You probably weren’t raised in a household full of rage, anger, and yelling either,” she told the fan on July 18.

After Jenelle Evans’ tweet was shared, her fans and followers weighed in on her excuse, stating that the reality star can either make the choice to create a household like the one she claims to have been raised in, or she can chose to make a change and embark on healthier behavior for the sake of her family. Others said that they would never allow their children to witness such troubling behavior.

According to Jenelle Evans, she has an excuse to behave the way she does but according to her Twitter audience, her ongoing excuses are played out and eventually, she’s going to need to take some accountability for what she is doing.

Jenelle Evans has experienced backlash online for years but all the while, she continues to tell fans of her great relationship with Eason and their healthy family dynamic.

Earlier this year, during an interview with E! News, Jenelle Evans opened up about her hectic life with her three children, including seven-year-old Jace, who she sees during scheduled visitation, and her five-year-old daughter, Ensley Jolie.

