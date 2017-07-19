‘The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30’ Cast Members Reveal Their Dirtiest Moves As They Compete For $1 Million

Playing dirty was the biggest requirement for landing a spot on MTV’s The Challenge: Dirty 30. With the premiere finally here, a few cast members reflected on their dirtiest moves of their reality career and why they belong on the coveted roster for Season 30.

According to MTV, former champion Johnny Bananas played a little coy when asked about his dirtiest moment. Bananas, of course, has been involved in a number of different scandals on the road to six championships. This includes the time when he took all of his teammate’s money and left Sarah empty handed. Even still, he refused to answer the question and give up his most underhanded moment on camera.

“Nothing really comes to mind, to be honest, when it comes to what my dirtiest move was,” he explained. “I really can’t think of anything I’ve done that has rubbed anyone the wrong way.”

Although Bananas seemed to be playing it cool, we all know what Bananas’ dirtiest move was – stealing the money from his partner Sarah on Rivals 3. After Sarah helped him reach and win the final, he chose to take all the prize money instead of splitting it with her, essentially stealing $137,500 from his deserving partner.

That was not the first time that Johnny Bananas has played dirty on The Challenge. Way back on The Island, he cut his friend and former Real World roommate, Paula, out of the boat and any prize money after promising her the exact opposite. And then on Bloodlines he ruined Cara Maria and Abram’s relationship just to take them both down.

Classy, right? When MTV came up with Dirty 30, they must have had Johnny Bananas in mind from the beginning.

Jordan Wisely was quick to remember his dirtiest moment – and it also involved Bananas and an elimination round. In fact, Jordan revealed that he loved when he purposefully lost a challenge just to get Bananas in elimination during Free Agents. Sadly, things didn’t go as Jordan planned.

“Losing a challenge on purpose to get Johnny Bananas thrown into elimination,” Jordan said. “Unfortunately, it backfired and I looked like a dumb-dumb, but it was still pretty dirty.”

A few other contestants for the coming season also shared their dirtiest moments, though none come close to Bananas and Jordan. While we wait to see how the contestants stack up to each other this season, Dirty 30 will feature former stars of the networks long running reality shows, including Real World, Battle of the Bloodlines, and Are You the One?

When you're trying to figure out how dirty you can be, but still get into heaven ???? @challengemtv @mtv #thechallengedirty30 #teambananas #bananasdoingthings A post shared by Johnny Bananas (@realjohnnybananas) on Jul 14, 2017 at 6:00pm PDT

When it comes to the dirtiest of players, however, only one truly he takes the cake. In a hilarious clip from MTV, all of this season’s contestants unanimously declared Johnny Bananas the dirtiest player of all time. In fact, a few pointed out how Bananas will do anything it takes to win it all, even if it means stabbing his friends in the back. How did Bananas respond to the allegations?

The six-time champion took the insults in stride and claimed that he is viewed as the dirtiest player because he has been on more seasons than anyone else. Whether that turns out to be true is yet to be seen.

Fans can watch their favorite contestants go head to head when The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30 premieres Tuesday night on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]