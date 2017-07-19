Bethenny Frankel Wants A Cast Shake-Up On The ‘Real Housewives Of New York’

Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel returned to the series last season after taking a few years off to get married and have a baby. (See how that worked out below). This season, she has gone head to head multiple times with Ramona Singer and continues having a somewhat cold relationship with LuAnn D’Agostino.

With a lot of her relationships with her co-stars in question, Frankel recently told Bravo TV that she would really like to see some new faces in the cast for Season 10.

“I would like to see some younger cast members. I’d like to see an African American woman on the show. I suggested someone who didn’t work out,” she said. “There are really no Jewish women in the cast. There are also no Asian, Latino or gay women on the show. I’d like it to represent New York more.”

Frankel is also working on a new show for Bravo with MDLNY star Fredrik Eklund and will also appear on Shark Tank this season.

As for her disaster of a marriage, Bethenny Frankel finalized her divorce with Jason Hoppy after four grueling years — but her nightmare isn’t over yet. The Real Housewives of New York star hit her ex-husband with stalking and harassment charges a few months ago and now claims that she can’t get him out of her life.

According to People, Hoppy was in court last month and charged with multiple counts of stalking. While Hoppy’s lawyers are trying to get the case dismissed, prosecutors hit Hoppy with stalking in the third and fourth degree along with other counts of misconduct.

While Hoppy rejected a plea offer to end the case, Frankel submitted several documents to the court as evidence of stalking. This includes a text message in which Hoppy assured Frankel that he will never leave her and an email where he promised to not stop communicating. By the end of January, Frankel claims that Hoppy’s threats took a darker turn.

“Okay I see. This is how you want to do this. Okay. You can play your game. It doesn’t matter. You can get 10 lawyers. There’s nothing you can do to stop me. You’ll be sorry. You’ve been warned. I can’t help it. She’s pure evil. You’ve been warned. Don’t say I didn’t warn you,” Frankel claims Hoppy told her.

Stopping to smell the flowers #sunflowerlove A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Jul 18, 2017 at 9:32am PDT

Frankel and Hoppy broke up at the end of 2012. They were only married three years and share one daughter together. Although Frankel filed for divorce in December of 2012, the split wasn’t finalized until last summer.

Hoppy’s lawyers have continuously denied that he did anything wrong and are seeking a dismissal. Frankel’s attorneys, on the other hand, have not commented on the matter. There’s no telling when or if Frankel’s nightmare will end. We can only hope that Hoppy learns his lesson and stops harassing Frankel before it’s too late.

In other RHONY news, Bravo just released the seating chart for the Season 9 reunion and it looks like Bethenny and Ramona will have plenty of face time to work out their differences, because they are sitting directly to the left and right of host Andy Cohen. Joining Frankel on her side of the couch is bestie Carole Radziwill and newcomer Tinsley Mortimer. Singer’s side includes her bestie Sonja Morgan, along with Dorinda Medley and troubled newlywed LuAnn D’Agostino.

New episodes of the Real Housewives of New York air Wednesday nights on Bravo.

Tell us! Do you agree with Bethenny Frankel? Should the RHONY cast be more diverse? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]