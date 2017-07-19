‘Teen Mom 2’ Kailyn Lowry Shares Photo From Maternity Shoot, Shows Off Baby Bump Ahead Of Due Date

Kailyn Lowry is due to give birth in the coming weeks and online, she recently gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at a maternity shoot.

Ahead of the Teen Mom 2 star’s due date, Kailyn Lowry posted a photo of herself being photographed by Deanna Michele as she put her baby bump on display on the beach in Delaware.

“Had so much fun taking my maternity pictures with @PhotographyByDeannaMichele. Thank you so much!” Kailyn Lowry wrote in the caption of the photo.

According to Kailyn Lowry’s Instagram post, the photo shared was taken at Cape Henlopen, which is located in Lewes, Delaware. In the photo, Kailyn Lowry is seen posing in a black dress as she wraps her arms around her growing baby bump.

Kailyn Lowry has been sharing tons of baby bump photos in the months since announcing her pregnancy on her blog, some of which have also included her two oldest children, seven-year-old Isaac Rivera and three-year-old Lincoln Marroquin.

Kailyn Lowry has not yet revealed her exact due date but in her blog post to her readers in February, she noted that her third child would be arriving sometime this summer. As for her third child’s baby daddy, that honor belongs to Chris Lopez, who Lowry briefly dated after divorcing Javi Marroquin last year.

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Jul 18, 2017 at 5:46pm PDT

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez began dating in 2016 after Lowry announced that she and Marroquin were ending their marriage after just three years. Then, in February of this year, after confirming she was expecting, the Teen Mom 2 star revealed to fans on Twitter that she and her baby daddy had parted ways.

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Jul 4, 2017 at 3:48pm PDT

Kailyn Lowry’s situation may not be ideal but as she prepares to welcome her third child as a single parent, she claims she and her sons are quite excited to be expanding their family. That said, she’s sure to have her hands full after giving birth while also trying to juggle her two sons.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, and new cast member Briana DeJesus, tune into the eighth season of Teen Mom 2, which airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]